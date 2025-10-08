Coco Gauff & team take their karaoke on the road, their car driver joins in hilarious scenes after first win at Wuhan Open

Following her win in the Round of 32 at the Wuhan Open, Coco Gauff shared a hilarious glimpse of her carpool karaoke. The American tennis player was joined by members of her team and the cab driver as well.
Gauff earned a bye directly into the second round by being the No. 3 seed in Wuhan. The 21-year-old won the second round in Wuhan over Uchijima Moyuka on Wednesday October 8, 2025, with a dominating scoreline of 6-1, 6-0. She was able to clinch this victory in just 51 minutes. The two-time Grand Slam Singles title winner was seen struggling with serve this season, having recorded 426 double faults in her 65 matches so far. However, after training under her new biomechanics specialist coach Gavin MacMillan, she seems to have made improvement.
In her faceoff on Wednesday, Gauff did not record a single double fault, moreover, she converted five out of eight break points. Following her remarkable win, Gauff was seen celebrating it with her two team members. The three were seen enjoying a karaoke in the cab. Seeing their enthusiasm the three were joined by their driver. Sharing a video, where the three were grooving on Justin Bieber's 'Baby' song, Gauff wrote:
"Post win karaoke lol 😝 even the driver as singing with us hahaha."
Coco Gauff's win in Wuhan came only four days after her semifinal defeat against Amanda Anisimova at the China Open.
Coco Gauff opens up about her serve after semifinal exit at China Open
Following her semifinal exit in China open, Coco Gauff stated that she is still learning a new technique for serve, and believes that she played pretty well.
"I’m still obviously learning a new motion, but I felt like Beijing (last week) was a good tournament for me regarding the serve. There were moments I could have served better, but overall, I don’t feel like it was a crutch for me,” said Gauff. " (via timesofindia.indiatimes.com)
Gauff further addded that although Amanda Anisimova had better answers to her serves, she excelled a number of times. The American tennis player wants to makes serve her biggest weapon to win tournaments.
"Anisimova was returning well,” Gauff added. "“The percentage of first serve points (won) was really low, but I hit like a 200-kilometre serve, and she was hitting the ball back way faster. I think I am in the right direction. It is not where I wanted to be, but I definitely feel like it is on the upwards. I want my serve to be a real weapon and it is in some moments, but being a weapon more consistently is what I want."
Coco Gauff will next face Zhang Shuai at the Wuhan Open.