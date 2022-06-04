"Hopefully this is the first final of many" - Coco Gauff in tears after French Open loss

Coco Gauff, just like many others who have dared to take on Iga Swiatek the last three and a half months, stumbled. The World No. 1 comfortable beat Gauff 6-3, 6-1 in the women's singles final of the 2022 French Open.

First-time Major finalist Gauff was overpowered by Swiatek, who rolled to her 35th straight win and lifted her second title in the Parisian terre battue.

The 18-year-old ace broke down in tears first as she sat on her bench after the loss and again midway through her on-court speech.

She congratulated her opponent and wished for many more battles in the future.

"First, I want to congratulate Iga. What you've done on the Tour the past couple of months have truly been amazing and you totally deserve it. Hopefully, we can play each other in more finals and maybe I can get a win on you one of these days," said Gauff.

While she was able to laugh just as she graciously honored her opponent, tears started to flow again as she turned to thank her team.

"I like to thank my team. I'm sorry I wasn't able to get this one today," said Gauff, briefly stopping to dry her eyes. "Thank you guys for always supporting me and hopefully this is the first final of many. I really appreciate you guys a lot. You guys helped me so much throughout this year ".

The World No. 23 also expressed her gratitude to the crowd, appreciating how they cheered for her even when she was down by two championship points on the Swiatek serve in the last game of the match.

"Most importantly, thank you guys. You guys supported me even when I was down. Even when I was down match points, you were still cheering me on. That means a lot so truly, thank you," said Gauff.

Fans laud, encourage tearful Coco Gauff on social media

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff during the trophy ceremony

Fans sympathized with Coco Gauff as they expressed their encouragement for the 18-year-old on social media.

"Coco’s humility is why I know she’s the future those tears will turn into motivation. We see you sis and you represent the BEST of us @cocogauff," one fan wrote.

"Coco Gauff in tears after her defeat to Iga Swiatek but at 18 in a grand slam final she had already won before she entered the court. What a future she has in front of her," read one tweet.

"Congratulations to #1ga but my heart breaks for #CocoGauff hiding her tears behind her towel. Chin up! Amazing tournament and you're not done yet - doubles final still! Proud fan of her tennis. Many more chances will come! #FrenchOpen," another fan wrote.

Gauff, the youngest French Open finalist since Kim Clijsters in 2001 and the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2004 (Wimbledon), may have exited in singles but she still has a chance to lift the women's doubles trophy tomorrow.

Gauff and fellow American Jessica Pegula, seeded eighth, will square off with local pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

