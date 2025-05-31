Coco Gauff teases Christopher Eubanks as she takes American's girlfriend Anna for escape room fun amid French Open

Coco Gauff recently joked about Christopher Eubanks' absence from her group's escape room shenanigans, which also included the American ATP pro's girlfriend Anna Mitchell, as she continues her 2025 French Open campaign. The Howard University graduate, who started dating the World No. 105 recently, was also previously spotted hanging out with the 2023 US Open champion.

Gauff has enjoyed a good season on the WTA Tour this year, winning 26 of her 32 matches thus far, climbing back to her career-high ranking of World No. 2, and reaching her first two 1000-level finals on clay in Madrid and Rome. The 21-year-old has looked eager to take her year from being great to remarkable in Paris this fortnight, winning her first two matches without dropping more than four games in a set.

That said, while Coco Gauff has been determined to win her second Major title on the famed terre battue, letting her hair down and enjoying herself has also been on her list. Earlier on Friday (May 30), the American took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of her group outside what appeared to be an escape room setting.

Anna Mitchell, who is a PR manager at Apple and has been dating former World No. 29 Christopher Eubanks for some time now, was also in the photo. In the caption, the World No. 2 teased Eubanks by insisting that they didn't need him to find clues that would help them get out of the escape room.

"We escaped without you @christopherfor the record @ae.mitch," Coco Gauff wrote in her Instagram stories on Friday.

Via Coco Gauff's Instagram stories

For what it's worth, the 21-year-old gets along well with many of her American peers including Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Christopher Eubanks, among other big names.

Coco Gauff on why she enjoys Christopher Eubanks' girlfriend Anna's company

Last May, Coco Gauff talked to the media in depth about her friendships with Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks, respectively, while competing at the Italian Open. By her admission, she had befriended the World No. 13 after he started hanging out with Eubanks upon turning pro in 2022.

The then-20-year-old also expressed delight at the 6'7 American getting into a relationship with Anna Mitchell as hanging out with the two ATP pros was "too much testosterone" for her.

"Ben got on tour and Chris was friends with Ben. I became friends with Ben through that basically," Gauff said during her press conference in Rome last year. "I'm really happy that Chris got a girlfriend 'cause I got tired being around with guys. Being with Anna is a nice balance with the two. I don't think I would do it with just the three of us. That would be rough. Too much testosterone."

Gauff will face the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in the fourth round of the French Open later on Saturday, May 31.

