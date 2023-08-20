"I spent a lot of nights alone crying" - Coco Gauff thanks 'lord and savior Jesus Christ' after becoming youngest-ever Cincinnati champion

During the trophy ceremony after winning the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Coco Gauff thanked Jesus Christ for guiding her through some difficult moments in her life.

Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova on Sunday, 6-3, 6-4, to win the first WTA 1000 title of her career. The 19-year-old American became the youngest champion in the tournament's history.

The Western & Southern Open is Gauff's third title of the season and fifth of her career. After beating Muchova, Gauff expressed her gratitude for Jesus Christ.

"This is unbelievable. I'd like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ. I spent a lot of nights alone crying trying to figure it out. I still have a lot to figure out, but I thank him for covering me," Gauff said, prompting an ovation from the crowd.

Gauff congratulated her opponent Muchova, who defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia, Petra Martic, Maria Sakkari, Marie Bouzkova, and Aryna Sabalenka on her way to the final.

"I'd like to congratulate Karolina on an incredible run this tournament. I've always been watching you and saying 'She's such an incredible player.' It's good to see you healthy on tour. I think you’re gonna keep going," Coco Gauff said.

"I'm sure we're gonna have many more tournaments like this, and hopefully on an even bigger stage than this one. Congrats to you and your team for all the progress that you guys have made," she added.

"When I woke up this morning, first thing I was like 'Ouch'" - Karolina Muchova congratulates Coco Gauff after Cincinnati 2023 final

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Karolina Muchova congratulated Coco Gauff on securing the biggest title of her career during the trophy ceremony. She complimented the American's run in the tournament and stated that she knew from the outset that it would be a difficult match-up in the final.

"When I woke up this morning, the first thing I was like 'Ouch'. I knew it was going to be a very tough task today to win, especially against someone like Coco," Muchova said.

"I would like to congratulate you. To your team as well. You've had an incredible run these weeks and this year, and more important your game is very strong so congratulations for that," the 26-year-old added.

Winning Cincinnati pushed Gauff up in the rankings by one position, as she will be World No. 6 before the US Open. Muchova climbed seven spots by reaching the final, currently occupying the 10th spot in the live rankings.