Coco Gauff recently opened up about the inspiration she draws from Venus Williams' unwavering passion for tennis.

Following a hamstring injury sustained in January, Williams made her return to the court at the Libema Open, where she lost to Celine Naef in a closely contested encounter. Competing at the Birmingham Classic next, she defeated Camila Giorgi before falling to Jelena Ostapenko.

Subsequently, the five-time champion at SW19 received a wildcard to compete at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, marking her 24th appearance at the grasscourt Major, at 43 years of age.

During her pre-tournament press conference, Gauff expressed her admiration for Williams' enduring passion and love for tennis.

"Yeah, for me, Venus, the most inspiring thing about her is the love that she has for tennis. I don't think that love has swayed over the course of her career. I think you can see players who are older now. You can have a feeling they probably don't love it as much as they did when they started it. I don't have that feeling with Venus. I hope I'm the same way," Gauff said.

The World No. 7 admitted that she doesn't envision herself continuing to play at the age of 43, like Williams has.

"I don't think I'll be playing at 42, I believe (smiling). I don't think I'll be playing at that age. Maybe. I don't know. She said the same thing," she said.

She also highlighted her efforts to emulate Venus Williams' relentless hunger and determination to win every point.

"I feel like I have that same hunger. I tried to continue to reach that level of hunger that she has for every point, no matter what tournament it is, Grand Slam or 250. It seems like she's just fighting for every point. I think that's the most inspiring things in my eyes of Venus Williams," she added.

"It was the start of everything for me" - Coco Gauff recalls Wimbledon 2019 triumph over Venus Williams

Coco Gauff upset Venus Williams at Wimbledon 2019

Coco Gauff broke through on the tour when she stunned Venus Williams in the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at 15 years of age. After making her way through the qualifiers, Gauff put on a dominant performance against the five-time champion to claim a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Looking back on her win, Gauff acknowledged the significant impact it had on her career.

"It means a lot. It was the start of everything for me. I think life is a domino effect. I don't know if that domino didn't happen or if that domino was pulled out where I would be now. But I think that was a pivotal moment in my life," Gauff said.

This year, Coco Gauff will be up against Sofia Kenin in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3. Meanwhile, Venus Williams will take on Elina Svitolina in her tournament opener.

