Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul amusingly react to Emma Navarro sharing her French Open 'shenanigans'

Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul poked fun as Emma Navarro shared a clip combining moments from her practice session at the ongoing Roland Garros. Entering the tournament as the ninth seed, the American will take on Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her first round match on Monday, May 26.

The clip consisted of the 24-year-old enjoying her time on the court, sharing laughs with Coco Gauff as they practiced at Suzanne Lenglen Court, and the times she spent with her fans. It also featured off-court moments of her enjoying hearty meals before and after training and fun interactions with staff and people of her team.

Tennis stars grabbed the opportunity to have some lighthearted fun with Navarro, as they took to Instagram to comment under her post.

"basically a match day vlog," wrote Gauff.

"Who won?" enquired Paul.

Screenshot via @emma_navarro48, @cocogauff and @tommypaull on Instagram.

Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff have been close since their friendship took off from the Paris Olympics in 2024, where they were not just Team USA members but roommates during the campaign as well.

Emma Navarro on having deep respect for Coco Gauff

Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff with other Team USA members at Paris 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Last year, before facing each other at the US Open, Emma Navarro reminisced about the time she spent with Coco Gauff during the Olympics.

"Yeah, it was awesome. I've watched Coco kind of grow up as the rest of us have. We shared kind of like apartment, dorm-style apartment at the Olympic Village. It was us and a couple of table tennis players and a couple of archers and us girls and the tennis team. We were roommates for a few days," she said.

Navarro further spoke on how Gauff can handle the attention she gets at such a young age, so gracefully, and admitted how wonderful the experience has been to get to know the tennis star and be friends.

"Yeah, getting to know her was awesome. She gets a ton of attention. Just walking around the Village with her was pretty crazy...Yeah, I have a ton of respect for her. It was really cool to be able to spend time together and grow our relationship. Yeah, it's cool to have a friend on tour," she added.

Since then, the duo has often been seen cheering each other up on their social media and spending time with one another off the court during tours.

