Former tennis player Nicole Pratt recently spoke about Coco Gauff attending the WTA's 50th anniversary ahead of the 2023 US Open. Pratt credited the American for turning up at the event and leading the celebrations.

Several former players including Billie Jean King, Virginia Wade, Betty Stove, and Ilana Kloss graced the occasion held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on August 25, 2023. However, Gauff was just one of the few current players on the tour who participated in the event.

In a recent episode of the AO Show tennis podcast, Pratt praised Gauff for acknowledging the occasion and delivering a speech that was "mature beyond her years."

"Prior to the tournament [US Open], Coco Gauff was in the ballroom and it was a celebration. It was a celebration of 50 years of the WTA tour. And she was the only top player that was there, that was present, that had taken the time to acknowledge, you know, where the tour has come from to where it is today. She spoke so eloquently, mature beyond her years," Pratt stated.

Pratt maintained that Gauff is shaping up to become an idol for the next generation, as she is a great spokesperson and one of the best players in the world.

"It was a moment for me where I go, you know what, whatever success that comes to you, you absolutely deserve it. If you end up being one of the best women tennis players in the world, I cannot think of a better spokesperson, an idol for, you know, women and girls to look up to," she added.

Coco Gauff went on to win the 2023 US Open title a couple of weeks after the event. Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

"Looking forward to what's in store for Coco Gauff in 2024" - Nicole Pratt

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

During the same interaction, Nicole Pratt shared her excitement about Coco Gauff's upcoming season on the tour.

Pratt harked back on Gauff's inspirational winner's speech at the 2023 US Open. With Gauff asserting herself as a force to be reckoned with on the tour, Pratt expressed her eagerness to witness what's in store for the American next year.

"She won the US Open the first time she's won a Grand Slam. And what she said at the end, where she basically said, people were trying to put water on my fire. I saw it as gas. So she was a light. Flamed her. Flamed her. It inspired her. And I'm really looking forward to it. I'm really looking forward to what's in store for her in 2024," Pratt said.

Coco Gauff has already commenced her preparations for the 2024 season with a practice session with Stefan Kozlov. The World No. 3 is expected to kickstart the season at the ASB Classic, where she is the defending champion.