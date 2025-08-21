Coco Gauff touched by Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze's support for her latest brand collaboration as she gushes over the 'fashion queen'

Coco Gauff found support in Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, for her first collaboration with a smoothie brand. Lorenze dropped by the brand's pop-up store while Gauff was there celebrating the launch of her first signature flavor with them. The store was up in New York City from August 21-22 (Thursday-Friday), making it possible for the World No. 3 to make an appearance as she gears up for the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Gauff shared a picture on her Instagram story of herself and Lorenze seated in front of a backdrop decorated with smoothie bottles and a banner of Gauff's name and the brand Naked Smoothie. Gauff sported a simple white sleeveless sweater with denim. The duo appeared to be interacting with the crowd in the picture.

"@paigelorenze stopped by to support," Gauff captioned the picture.

Screengrab from Coco Gauff's Instagram story @cocogauff

Gauff also shared a short video where she was behind the camera while Lorenze struck poses and held up the product to support the 2022 US Open champion in her endeavour.

Ad

Trending

"Ok guys, we have Paige. Obviously the most fashionable. Giving us a little fit check. You look so cute. Dairy Boy fashion queen. We love her," Gauff can be heard from behind the camera acknowledging Lorenze's gesture.

Lorenze is the founder and creative director of the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy, which Gauff refers to in the clip. Both women support each other's business ventures and often promote them on social media.

Ad

Coco Gauff sent a heartfelt message to Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze after receiving a thoughtful gift from the latter at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Canadian Open. Image: Getty

Coco Gauff received a thoughtful gift from Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, during the 2025 Indian Wells in March. Gauff had defeated Maria Sakkari in the second round when she thanked Lorenze with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Ad

Lorenze had sent an ensemble curated by herself from her brand Dairy Boy, specially for the two-time Grand Slam champion. In return, Gauff had expressed her gratitude and supported Lorenze's brand with the message:

"Thank you @dairyboy & @paigelorenze 🩷🩷🩷🩷 I love me a good oversized sweatshirt, tote, & hat combo !!" Coco Gauff posted on her Instagram story in March.

Gauff lost to Belinda Bencic in the third round of the Masters 1000 event. Mirra Andreeva eventually clinched the title with a three-set victory over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More