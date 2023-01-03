American teenage sensation Coco Gauff hit back at an online user who took a cheeky dig at her. The user stated that the 19-year-old is much better at football as compared to tennis, singling out her tendency to find the net and committing frequent unforced errors during matches.

Gauff, who is quite active on social media, shares a fun-loving relationship with her fans online. She always tries to add a touch of humor and sarcasm during her interactions and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

The current World No. 7 singled out a cheeky tweet on her page and sarcastically agreed to be good at football after a user criticized her for committing too many unforced errors. She replied by comparing herself to 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi and stated that she was better than the Argentine footballing icon.

Gauff recently made news for participating in Extreme Adventure Sports Activities in New Zealand. She was spotted jumping from the famous Sky Tower, which is at a height of 1,076 feet from the ground and is the tallest structure in Auckland.

The American once again gave her fans a glimpse of her sense of humor and shared a post of her experience while attempting the daring plunge, quoting the picture as a 'visual representation of her soul leaving her body'.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff visual representation of my soul leaving my body: visual representation of my soul leaving my body: https://t.co/jcIMeitFvN

The 2022 French Open finalist is currently competing at the ASB Classic in Auckland and is playing her first tournament of the 2023 season. She entered the WTA 250 event on the back of early exits at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth and the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

Coco Gauff kicks off her 2023 season with win at the ASB Women's Classic

2023 ASB Women's Classic: Day 2- Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff began her 2023 season with a competent win over Tatjana Maria at the ASB Women's Classic. She defeated the German in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to secure her place in the second round of the WTA 250 event.

Sloane Stephens, Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu are among the other favorites to make a significant impact at the hardcourt event. Former World No. 1 Venus Williams also secured her place in the second round after a hard fought win over American qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6(4), 6-2. The 42-year-old won her first match in over a year and is currently competing in her 30th season since debuting in 1994.

Coco Gauff will be looking to build some momentum ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne and make a deep run in Auckland. She will be squaring off against the winner between Wang Xinyu and Sofia Kenin in the second round of the ASB Women's Classic.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes