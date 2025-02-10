Coco Gauff turns up the glamor in stunning mirror selfie ahead of Qatar Open campaign

Coco Gauff has turned to social media to post selfies looking glamorous and relaxed as she prepares for the Qatar Open this week. The 20-year-old American had a superb end to 2024 and an equally impressive start to 2025 before her surprise quarterfinal exit in the Australian Open.

Gauff had arrived in Australia as the most in-form player on the WTA tour - she pocketed the Beijing WTA 1000 and the 2024 WTA finals in Riyadh and made a clean sweep in the United Cup, winning all five matches. That included a hugely impressive victory over WTA-ranked World No. 2 Iga Swiatek who she beat 6-4, 6-4 in the finals.

Gauff went into her Australian Open quarterfinal match on a 13-match winning streak and having won 22 of her last 24 matches. It was a surprise therefore when she was beaten in straight sets by Spaniard Paul Badosa, who returned to form after a couple of years blighted by a recurring back problem.

Trending

Despite that setback, Gauff appears at ease with herself in the images posted on her Instagram page.

After the loss to Badosa, the 2023 US Open champion was philosophical about the result, and about her prospects for the rest of the season. She told in her post-match press conference:

"Paula was playing great. Maybe some moments in the first set could have gone my way. I'm obviously disappointed, but I'm not completely crushed. Even though I lost today, I feel like I'm on an upward trajectory." [via BBC]

Although Coco Gauff's loss to Paula Badosa might have been a hiccup, it doesn't undermine her notable start to this year's campaign in any manner.

Coco Gauff's strong start to 2025 despite her loss to Badosa in Melbourne

Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, of course, has a proven track record. She's a former WTA World No. 2, and already has nine WTA singles titles under her belt, having turned pro at just 15 in 2019. She backed up her 2023 US Open singles title with the 2024 French doubles trophy and also claimed the WTA finals that year before following it up with the United Cup victory earlier this year.

Gauff is now well-established on the tour, and playing the kind of tennis that augurs well for the rest of the year. She reached the final of the 2022 French Open so she has the game to be successful on that surface.

For now, Coco Gauff is ready for the Hologic WTA Tour's swing through the Middle East, with back-to-back WTA 1000s at the Qatar Total Open and Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. She plays Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32 in Qatar, where she's seeded third.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback