Coco Gauff unveils latest custom New Balance sneakers in collaboration with luxury fashion brand ahead of Italian Open

WTA star Coco Gauff recently unveiled the first look of her new on-court shoes for the Italian Open. The 21-year-old shared a picture, tagging not just her sponsor, New Balance, but also the Italian high-fashion clothing and accessory brand Miu Miu. This was because of the latest collaboration between the two brands, as they are set to launch a new capsule collection, co-designed with the athlete.

Ad

Coco Gauff signed her first multi-year deal with renowned sportswear brand New Balance at age 14 in 2018. She later extended the contract in 2022, admitting that the brand supported her growth “like family”. Recently, she co-designed a luxury capsule collection with New Balance and Miu Miu. The collection is set to debut at the Italian Open and will be released publicly on September 10.

Days before her opening showdown at the Italian Open, the world No. 3 shared a picture of her new gear as she got her hands on it. The image showcased an off-white pair of the New Balance CG2, created in collaboration with the Italian brand Miu Miu. The article included branding signatures of both companies, along with Gauff's name engraved on it.

Ad

Trending

Coco Gauff's Story - Via Instagram

Gauff is all set to resume her dominance on clay, this time at the Italian Open. The American player stood on a commendable win streak, defeating notable rivals including Belinda Bencic, Mirra Andreeva, and Iga Swiatek at the Madrid Open.

Ad

Coco Gauff walks out of the Madrid Open with a quick boost in confidence

Gauff at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Twelve - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, despite her defeat against Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final, admitted to having gained enough confidence from her campaign. After the high-stakes showdown, the WTA star shared a carousel of pictures from the evening, mentioning how there's still enough to be proud of.

Ad

"Thank you Madrid❤️ not the outcome I was hoping for today but a lot to be proud of. leaving here with my head up and more motivation to work even harder to do better next time🙏🏾," her caption said.

Ad

Her post-match, on-court interview also gestured towards the surging confidence as Gauff expressed satisfaction with her form.

"This has been a step in the right direction for me. It is one of my favourite cities and tournaments to come to, and hopefully we can go on and win more from here," she said.

Coco Gauff is all set to begin her campaign at the Italian Open as the highest-ranked American on tour. The event is set to commence the opening round on the 9th of May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More