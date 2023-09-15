Coco Gauff unveils new New Balance T500 sneakers in collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore

The US Open 2023 champion Coco Gauff unveiled the new New Balance T500 sneakers in collaboration with the New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore.

In a social media post on Friday, the 19-year-old American struck a stylish pose while promoting the return of the 1982 sneakers, specifically the New Balance T500. These iconic sneakers are set to make a comeback with the assistance of Teddy Santis on September 15th.

Coco Gauff, who turned professional in 2018, has enjoyed a highly successful career with a growing marketability. She has secured lucrative partnerships with renowned brands such as New Balance, Rolex (as seen with a Rolex watch while lifting the US Open trophy), Baker Tilly accounting, Bose, UPS, and Barilla, an Italian food company specializing in pasta and sauces.

When Coco Gauff was only 14 years old, Gauff entered into a multi-year contract with New Balance. In July 2022, the tennis sensation unveiled her signature shoe in collaboration with the brand, known as the Coco CG1. Gauff has been proudly sporting these shoes on the tennis court ever since.

New Balance has also established partnerships with several tennis stars, including Tommy Paul, Sorana Cirstea, Genie Bouchard, Jordan Thompson, Milos Raonic, and many other prominent tennis athletes.

Ben Shelton speaks on "little sister" Coco Gauff's playful antics

Ben Shelton, who entered the professional tennis scene in 2022, achieved noteworthy success at the US Open by reaching the semifinals, where he faced eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He also had an impressive run at the Australian Open earlier this year, advancing to the quarterfinals.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Shelton delved into his relationship with Coco Gauff, the women's singles title winner at the recently concluded US Open.

During the interview, GQ probed the 20-year-old American about how he's navigating his first full-tour season in 2023 and whether he's received any guidance from Coco Gauff.

Shelton candidly shared that the young tennis sensation often playfully pokes fun at his relatively limited experience on the highest stage of the game.

So she messes with me sometimes, she’ll be like, ‘Hey, what’s up, rookie? How’s the year going so far?’” Ben Shelton said

Following his achievement as the youngest American US Open semifinalist since 1992 when Michael Chang held the title, he made a significant leap of 28 positions on the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Currently, he holds the No. 19 ranking and stands as the fourth-highest-ranked American player.