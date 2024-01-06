Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | ASB Classic 2024 Final

Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina will lock horns in the summit clash of the 2024 ASB Classic on Sunday (January 7), with the former looking to defend her crown.

The American lifted the trophy in the Tasmanian capital in 2023, beating Rebeka Masarova in the final. She picked up from right where she left off, blitzing the field this week to put together a nine-match winning streak.

Gauff has not dropped more than six games in any of her matches so far. She has been particularly impressive on serve and has been broken only thrice in four matches.

Svitolina has also been impressive this week but has been made to work much harder. Her grit shone through in wins over the likes of Emma Raducanu and Wang Xiyu, where she triumphed in three tight sets.

With the stage set for a promising final at the ASB Classic, here are all the important details about her upcoming match:

Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina match schedule

Coco Gauff is the defending champion at the 2024 Women's ASB Classic.

The summit clash between Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina will take place on Sunday. It will be the first match held on the Stadium court.

Date: January 7, 2024 (New Zealand, Australia, UK & India), January 6, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: Approx. 5 pm local time, 4 am GMT, 9.30 am IST and 11 pm ET.

Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina ASB Classic Final streaming details

Elina Svitolina beat Wang Xiyu in the 2024 Women's ASB Classic semifinal.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

The match will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel in the USA, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Puerto Rico

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK.

Viewers in Poland can watch the match live on Canal+

The match will be telecast on Super Tennis in Italy.

The fixture will be shown on ESPN in Central & South America.

In Japan, fans can catch live action on DAZN.

The match will be broadcast on Nova Sports in Greece & Cyprus.

Viewers can watch the match live on O2 TV in the Czech Republic.

The fixture will be shown on Telenet in Belgium and TV2 in Denmark.

In the Caribbean, viewers can watch the match live on Sportsmax.

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.