Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | China Open 2023, Semifinal

Coco Gauff will face World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the China Open. Gauff, who is seeded third at the WTA 1000 event, faced Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round and won 7-5, 6-3. She then survived a scare against Petra Martic, winning 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(2) to reach the third round.

Here, the American beat 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(5), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash with sixth seed Maria Sakkari. Gauff dominated the opening set and won it 6-2 to take the lead. She then claimed the second set 6-4 to book her place in the semifinals of the China Open and extend her winning streak to 16 matches.

Here, Coco Gauff will be up against World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who endured what would be considered premature exits in her last two tournaments as per her standards. The Pole lost in the fourth round of the US Open, which saw her lose her No. 1 ranking. She then exited the Toray Pan Pacific Open in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek began the China Open by beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3, and followed it up with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva. She then made easy work of compatriot Magda Linette, winning 6-1, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash against ninth seed Caroline Garcia.

The Frenchwoman won the first set via a tiebreak, but Swiatek bounced back to take the second set by the same margin to force the match into a decider. The Pole dominated the final set and won 6-1 to book her place in the semifinals of the China Open.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will face each other for the ninth time, with the Pole leading 7-1 in the head-to-head. The American, however, came out on top in their last meeting in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Whoever of the two wins will face either fifth seed Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova in the final of the China Open.

Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek TV Schedule

Time Match Network TBD Semifinal (women's singles) ESPN and Tennis Channel

Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on Day 6 of the China Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: Coco Gauff's match against Iga Swiatek will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: The fixture will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match live on TSN.

Australia: The match will be telecast on beIN Sports.