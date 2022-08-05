Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details, and more | Silicon Valley Classic

Coco Gauff will square off against Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Classic on Friday. Gauff outclassed former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-4, to secure her spot in the last eight.

The teenager put up a solid performance against Osaka, striking seven aces and winning 85% of her first-serve points. She only faced one break point throughout the contest. Gauff needed eight match points to get past the four-time Grand Slam Champion, but eventually got the job done in an hour and 29 minutes.

Paula Badosa booked her spot in the last eight by edging past Elizabeth Mandlik in an absorbing contest. She defeated the American qualifier 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(5) in two hours and 31 minutes.

The World No. 4 has had a decent season so far, garnering 28 wins from 41 matches and winning the Sydney International in January. She also reached the semifinals at Indian Wells and Stuttgart.

Badosa entered the Silicon Valley Classic on the back of a fourth-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships, where she lost to Simona Halep in straight sets.

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Badosa and Gauff have faced off twice before, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. The Spaniard secured a straight-sets win in their first meeting at the 2021 Indian Wells Open, but Gauff leveled the scores at the Qatar Open earlier this year.

The American will be the slight favorite heading into the match, considering her exquisite form over the past few months. However, Badosa has a good record on hardcourts and looks determined to make an impact in this tournament.

Fans can expect a thrilling contest in San Jose on Friday. The winner will face either Daria Kasatkina or Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa match schedule

The quarterfinals between Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa will take place on Friday.

Match timing: 7:30 pm local time, 12:30 am BST, 5 am IST

Date: August 5, 2022

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch Gauff take on Badosa on Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN SPORTS.

Japan: Japanese fans can catch live action on DAZN.

