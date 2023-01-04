Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | ASB Classic 2023

Coco Gauff will face Sofia Kenin in the second round of the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland on January 13.

The pair have met only once before, in the fourth round of the 2020 Australian Open, with Kenin winning 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0.

Gauff will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given her current run of form and the fact that Kenin is still looking to rediscover her form following a long injury layoff. The winner of the match will face either Venus Williams or Zhu Lin in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic.

Coco Gauff produced some impressive performances in the 2022 season, most notably reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek.

She also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open and three WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha, Montreal and Guadalajara. Gauff's performances helped her enter the Top-10 of the WTA rankings.

The 18-year-old started the 2023 season at the ASB Classic and faced Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria in the first round. She beat the German 6-4, 6-1 to book her place in the second round.

Kenin had an injury-laden 2022 season during which, she only won four out of 17 matches. Her best performance of the season was reaching the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, Ohio. Here, she beat Dalayna Hewitt and Irina-Camelia Begu before losing to Bernarda Pera.

The former World No. 4 followed this with first-round exits at the US Open, the Pan Pacific Open and the San Diego Open. She ended her season by competing in a few WTA 125 competitions.

Kenin started her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland as a wildcard. The 2020 Australian Open champion faced Xin Wang in the first round and won a tightly-contested opening set 7-6(6). The American made the only break of the second set and won it 6-3 to book her place in the second round of the WTA 250 event.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin match schedule

The second-round match between Gauff and Kenin will take place at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland on Thursday, January 5.

Date: January 5, 2023 (Approx 12:30 am GMT)

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin streaming details

USA - Tennis Channel.

Canada - TSN.

United Kingdom and Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi.

Japan - DAZN.

Central & South America - ESPN.

