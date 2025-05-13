Coco Gauff doesn't have the World No. 1 ranking on her mind: Here's why

WTA star Coco Gauff recently expressed her desire to win another Grand Slam title. The 21-year-old made her priorities clear, marking major wins as a prior goal, over attaining the top spot in world rankings. According to her, reaching the world No.1 spot is a byproduct of adding Grand Slam titles to her portfolio. The update came ahead of her quarterfinal showdown at the ongoing Italian Open.

Coco Gauff clinched her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 2–6, 6–3, 6–2. This victory made her the first American teenager to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. However, after the commendable achievement, Gauff faced challenges with her serve, which led to inconsistent performances and early exits in several notable tournaments. She underwent a coaching change, parting ways with Gilbert and bringing in Matt Daly, after which she won the 2024 WTA Finals.

After securing a commendable victory over Emma Raducanu in the round of 16 showdown, Coco Gauff addressed her priorities on tour. On being asked about how she feels after officially becoming the world No.2, she highlighted how ranking isn't her primary objective.

"It’s not really that much in my mind because I really just want another Slam. Honestly, it’s not something that I think about, but obviously it’s something I want to touch in my career and maintain. So yeah, it’s definitely something I want to do, but it’s not fully in my mind," Gauff told Tennis Channel. (1:30).

She also highlighted how chasing major wins would eventually result in a better ranking, fulfilling both objectives at once.

"I’d rather take away some more Slam trophies than that, but obviously that will come if I can win," she added.

After her commendable victory over Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff is now looking forward to the quarterfinal showdown against Mirra Andreeva, the young rival from Russia.

Emma Raducanu admits to Coco Gauff's rising dominance on clay

Coco Gauff at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Eight - Source: Getty

WTA star Coco Gauff recently received a word of appreciation from rival Emma Raducanu. After the 21-year-old defeated Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 at the ongoing Italian Open, the Brit couldn't refrain from applauding her rival's dominant performance. She proudly admitted to Gauff's dominant form, mentioning how she didn't really allow enough chances to turn the tables.

"Coco also played a really good match and I definitely saw why she's No 3 in the world right now. She played really well. I do think I got outplayed today but I guess I have no shame in saying that and looking forward to working to try to get better," Raducanu said, in a post match interview.

Coco Gauff's performance on clay has already given out surprising results. The WTA star defeated Iga Swiatek to reach the Madrid Open final, where she finished second. The 21-year-old has already advanced into the top 8, where she will face Mirra Andreeva for a position in the semifinals.

