"Coco Gauff worried about TikTok ban instead of tennis" - Fans American pile on American after shocking Australian Open exit

Coco Gauff was well below her best in her 2025 Australian Open quarterfinal clash against Paula Badosa. Unsurprisingly, the American's subpar display led to a 5-7, 4-6 loss for her, and sparked a wave of criticism from fans who questioned both the World No. 3's mindset and game.

On paper, Gauff was the favorite going into the match against Badosa. However, it was the 11th-seeded Spaniard who excelled on the day, remaining solid on both serve and return.

Meanwhile, the American struggled to impose herself and was particularly poor with her second serve, which led to her making six double faults. The win marked Badosa's biggest on the Grand Slam stage, as she sealed her progress to a Major semifinal for the first time.

While Paula Badosa's performance prompted fans to voice their praise for the resurgent Spaniard, Coco Gauff's display drew criticism. Some fans opined that Gauff was more concerned about TikTok during her 2025 Australian Open campaign than her tennis.

The American had scribbled the words "RIP TikTok USA" following her fourth-round win at the hardcourt Major. At the time, TikTok had gone dark in America. However, the app's ban has been halted by President Donald Trump.

"Coco Gauff just lost. She worried about damn TikTok being banned instead of her tennis match against Paula Badosa in the Australian Open," a fan wrote.

"And Coco Gauff goofed and choked by letting Tik Tok dominate her head on court," another commented.

Others slammed the World No. 3 over what they perceived to be an abject performance against Badosa from the 2023 US Open champion.

"Gauff played passively setting up easy points for Badosa. And it seemed like she didn't even want to play so she basically defeated herself," opined one fan.

"How come Gauff was so bad??" a fan questioned.

"When Gauff wants to flop she flops so badly," another chimed in.

"I want to see Coco with a mindset like (Emma) Navarro. Unmoved, super grounded & sharp. She needs to dig more," yet another fan suggested.

Coco Gauff's exit from the 2025 Australian Open leaves Emma Navarro and Madison Keys as the only Americans remaining in the hardcourt Major's women's singles draw.

Emma Navarro and Madison Keys remain the only American hopes in women's singles at Australian Open 2025 after Coco Gauff's QF loss

Emma Navarro (Source: Getty)

After Coco Gauff's surprisingly lopsided loss to Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals, it's up to Emma Navarro and Madison Keys to keep the hopes alive for American women at the 2025 Australian Open.

Navarro faces a daunting challenge in the quarterfinals, with World No. 2 Iga Swiatek awaiting her. So far, the Pole hasn't dropped a set, and she was at her blistering best against a hapless Eva Lys in the fourth round. Meanwhile, all of Navarro's matches have been three-set affairs.

Keys is set to lock horns with Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Across the third and fourth rounds, the 2017 US Open runner-up ousted No. 10 seed Danielle Collins and No. 6 seed Elena Rybakina.

