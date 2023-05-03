CoCo Vandeweghe has shed light on her "stone-cold pissed" demeanor following her defeat to Venus Williams at the 2017 Australian Open.

Vandeweghe and Williams locked horns in the semifinals of the Melbourne Major that year. The latter emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle, winning 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 to set up a title showdown with her sister Serena. Venus, however, lost in the final against Serena.

Incidentally, the victory also made Venus Williams the then-oldest player to reach the final of the tournament in the Open era. It was also her first Grand Slam final since Wimbledon in 2009 and her first in Australia since 2003.

While Venus was ecstatic about the win, Vandeweghe was not happy with the result. Disappointed at losing her shot at Major glory, she made a quick exit from the court.

Speaking on an episode of the TENNIS.com podcast, Vandeweghe explained her reaction to that defeat. She stated that while she had the utmost respect for Venus, she was upset at losing such an important match.

"I remember it so distinctly. There's like this zoom in on my face after I lost to Venus in the semis in Australia. I'm like stone cold pissed. I've almost respect for Vee and it was a three set match so I didn't get spanked or anything," she said.

"But I was pissed off," she added. "I lost the opportunity to play for a Grand Slam. Why would I be happy about this? What do I care? ‘Congrats Vee but I don't give a crap at all about you right now. Right now I am freaking pissed."

The 2018 US Open champion also stated that she did not subscribe to the current trend of all players on the tour being very friendly with each other.

"I did not grow up in that era of anyone liking each other ever. I mean, there was a select few that maybe, I wouldn't say like but at least respect for each yeah. The locker room environment was a lot different," she explained.

"We had the drama in the locker room," she added. "It's very different to see the ‘yeah, everyone had a good tournament and everyone had a good match and let's hug it out.’ It just it's weird to me."

Venus Williams' former coach Rick Macci: "I think she'll retire at the US Open"

Venus Williams at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic.

Venus Williams hasn’t been very active on the tennis circuit in recent years. She has only competed at the ASB Classic this year, where she beat Katie Volynets before losing to Zhu Lin.

Prior to that, she was seen in action at the 2022 US Open, where she faced Alison van Uytvanck in her opening match. It was also a tournament where her younger sister Serena Williams played the final matches of her professional career.

Rick Macci, the Williams sisters' former coach, has speculated that Venus will follow Serena in hanging the racquet at the New York Major, albeit a year later. He also stated that he expects the sisters to compete in the women's doubles at the tournament.

"I think it's difficult for Venus Williams," Macci told Tennis-Infinity. "In my opinion, and I don't have any insight, I think she'll retire at the US Open. I think that she'll play doubles with Serena. And I think they're going to exit the stage left at the US Open."

