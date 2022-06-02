"Cocofina, always my girl! Let's get this title" - Sloane Stephens praises Coco Gauff, picks her to win French Open

Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens battled it out in an all-American clash on court Philippe-Chatrier in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open.

Gauff was one of the underdogs in the tournament and has definitely lived up to the bill so far with her performance. The teenager reached her first Grand Slam semifinal after besting Sloane Stephens in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

Gauff and Stephens have known each other for a long time and are good friends off the tour. In an Instagram post about her French Open campaign this year, Stephens praised Gauff and picked her to win the title.

"Cocofina, always my girl ! Lets get this title," Stephens said in her Instagram post.

In an interview with tennis.com, Stephens lauded Gauff, stating that she's earned her spot in the last four and has worked hard and played some good tennis to reach this position.

“I think obviously she's worked really hard to get to this position, and to make the semifinals of a Slam, she's obviously earned it and played some really good tennis,” Stephens said.

Mental wellness has been a big part of the modern game and Coco Gauff has elaborated on the contrast in her approach in the past few years to now. The American stated that on previous visits, she'd be hyper-focused on tennis and wouldn't take any time off, but is "just enjoying life" now.

“I’m just enjoying life, before I would just be so hyper-focused, I wouldn’t even walk around the city because I thought it had to be tennis, tennis, tennis,” Gauff said.

Coco Gauff is the youngest major semifinalist since Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova at the 2019 French Open - Day Thirteen

Amanda Anisimova had an impactful campaign at the 2019 French Open. The then 17-year-old was the youngest American to reach the semifinals of a Major and is yet to replicate her performance.

The now World No. 28 picked up multiple top-20 wins en route to the last 4, ousting Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep in straight sets before falling short to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

Coco Gauff will lock horns against Martina Trevisan in the semifinals. The American said that she will look to avoid a repeat of her serving performance from last time and added that Trevisan was a tricky opponent on clay

“Playing Trevisan, yeah, I remember that match pretty clearly, I threw in a lot of double faults. I think I was in double digits with double faults. I'm not going to do that this time around. And also, I mean, she's a tricky player to play on clay, a tricky lefty.” - Coco Gauff

With both players in a rich vein of form, it will be an edge-of-the-seat encounter as they prepare to take centre stage in Paris on Thursday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far