"Cody typical teenager; Cameron just being a kid": Coco Gauff on her brothers ignoring her phone calls during her French Open ascent

Coco Gauff recently opened up about her bond with her brothers, Cameron and Cody. The 20-year-old spoke about how her brothers often ignore her phone calls.

Coco Gauff has had an impressive run in the 2024 French Open, defeating Julia Avdeeva, Tamara Zidanšek, Dayana Yastremska, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Her quarterfinal victory over the formidable Ons Jabeur secured her a spot in the semifinals of the clay-court Major for the second time in her career.

Ahead of her upcoming match, Gauff was asked about her conversations with her brothers in a press conference. The World No. 3 drew comparisons between her teenage brother Cody and her much younger brother Cameron. She highlighted how her brothers ignored her phone call during her French Open campaign.

Trending

"Cody who's 16 years old, and he doesn't answer the phone ever. I haven't spoken to him on the phone probably in like two or three weeks because he just he's doing his thing or he'll text me after a match and he'll literally say 'Good win jit'," Gauff said.

Jit is like a slang in Florida, I don't even know what it means, how to explain it. That's literally the last like four or five texts from him," she added.

Gauff mentioned that her youngest brother, Cameron, often plays Fortnite over their calls.

"And then Cameron is the youngest and he'll call. I think I tried to call him yesterday but he was on playing fortnite and so we talked and then he kind of just wasn't talking for like five or ten minutes," the 20-year-old said.

"He was like, 'I think I'll call you tomorrow', because he was busy playing fortnite with his friend and he has not called me today yet and tommorow is his birthday so I'm going to wish him happy birthday and I have some gifts coming for him tomorrow. That's kind of our dynamic and Cody typical teenager and Cameron just being a kid that loves fortnite," she added.

Coco Gauff is set to face Iga Swiatek, in the French Open semifinals.

2023 US Open - Day 1

After defeating Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff will next take on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. The Pole has been in terrific form over the past month or so, having won the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

She dropped only two games in her last two matches combined, thrashing fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the French Open for the fourth time out of six appearances so far.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will lock horns for the 12th time when they meet in Paris, with the Pole winning ten out of their previous 11 encounters. If the American wins, she will reach her second French Open final and third Grand Slam final. Iga Swiatek will reach her third successive title clash at the clay-court if she comes out on top.