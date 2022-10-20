23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams mentioned that she is ready to play anyone who claims that they can beat her in tennis.

During her appearance at the TechCrunch event, the former American tennis player gave a formidable answer to the Deputy Editor of Tech Crunch, Jordon Crook's question about 84% of men claiming that they could beat her.

Williams hilariously revealed that she is open to the challenge and will beat them one at a time.

"Well any day, I'm ready, we should start doing a big challenge. Come over to my house and I will take'em down one at a time," said the American.

TechCrunch @TechCrunch #Disrupt2022 Who thinks they can beat @serenawilliams in a match? She's up for the challenge Who thinks they can beat @serenawilliams in a match? She's up for the challenge 🎾 #Disrupt2022 https://t.co/v5N6waxMGe

“The chances [of me returning] are very high" - Serena Williams on her retirement from the sport

Serena Williams of the United States thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 US Open - Day 5

In her first public appearance since her final match at the 2022 US Open, the 41-year-old mentioned that she has not retired from the sport and there is a high chance of her coming back to the tour.

“I am not retired. The chances [of me returning] are very high. You can come to my house and [see] I have a court,” she said.

She also spoke about her investment company, Serena Ventures, and explained when she started the company.

“I started this company a while ago, so I just jumped right into that. I didn’t even think about the whole retirement. I still haven’t really thought about it. But I did go on the court the other day and [realized] for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition and that felt very weird. It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But I’m still trying to find that balance,” Williams said.

Serena Williams added that her company is looking for founders that have a personal connection to their brands when investing in them.

“It was supposed to be about creating opportunities for others,” Williams said. “But it ended up being sort of the opposite. We’re looking for founders with a personal connection to the problem they are trying to solve. I want to know that [the founder] is not doing this to fill in a space or take advantage of an opportunity, but because it is near and dear to them,” she added.

