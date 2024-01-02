Comebacks galore Down Under: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu & Amanda Anisimova mark returns to tennis after several months with victories

Three Grand Slam winners--Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu-- have made a successful return to the tour after long breaks due to injuries and maternity leave. This makes the 2024 season an intriguing one for players, coaches, fans and observers. Joining them is Amanda Anisimova, a French Open semi-finalist in 2019, who returned to tennis after an eight-month break due to mental health issues.

While Rafael Nadal made his intentions clear with a straight sets victory over Dominic Thiem at the Brisbane International, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka also won in straight sets against Tamara Korpatsch at the same event. Nadal played after a 12-month-long injury layoff, while Osaka is back from a 15-month hiatus during which she gave birth to her daughter Shai.

Raducanu also made a successful comeback after an eight-month break due to injuries, with a tough three sets win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Anisimova, meanwhile, beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets at the same tournament.

All these players would be competing at the Australian Open 2024 that is scheduled from January 14-28. Nadal will reportedly make use of a special ranking to enter the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of his comeback season.

Similarly, Osaka and Anisimova are among the seven players who have directly entered the first Grand Slam's main draw using a special ranking.

Raducanu has also joined the fray with a special ranking. However, since she has slipped to No. 301 on the WTA Rankings after missing the bulk of the 2023 season, the Brit has currently not been able to make it to the main draw. Raducanu would need a wild card or she may have to go through qualifying to make it to the main draw.

Rafael Nadal has won Australian Open twice

Rafael Nadal has been crowned the Australian Open champion twice, with the two titles coming more than a decade apart. The Spaniard won the tournament in 2009 and 2022.

Rafael Nadal with the Australian Open Champion's trophy in 2022

Nadal's first title came after a hard fought five-set match against his arch-rival Roger Federer. It was also his first hard-court Major singles title and with that, he became the first Spaniard to win the Australian Open.

Nadal won his second Australian Open title by defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set final, coming back from two sets down. With that win, Nadal broke the tie with Djokovic for the most men's singles Grand Slam titles of all time.

The Spaniard also became the second man in the Open Era after Djokovic to complete the double 'Career Grand Slam'. But with Nadal sidelined due to injury, Djokovic has raced ahead winning a record 24 Grand Slams, three of which came in the 2023 season.

