"Coming from Naomi Osaka to Iga Swiatek is like day and night" - Coach Wim Fissette shares insights into training Pole at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek is currently in action at Wimbledon as she hunts for her first title finish in over a year. As the Pole gears up for her round of 16 match at the grass court Major, her coach Wim Fissette recently opened up about training her.

Over the years, Fissette has worked with multiple high-profile players, including Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, and Kim Clijsters. The Belgian joined Swiatek's team in October 2024, shortly after parting ways with Naomi Osaka.

While Iga Swiatek has struggled for the first half of her 2025, the Pole has delivered considerably better results in her grass-court season, reaching the finals of the Bad Homburg Open. As she tries to one-up herself at Wimbledon, the Pole’s coach recently opened up about training her, telling Wimbledon.com,

"I have my way of coaching, things I try to do with all my players, a certain way of looking at the technique and the tactics. Then there is the personal side. Coming from Naomi (Osaka) to Iga is like day and night, the approach, their personalities are completely different.”

He added that Swiatek wanted ‘to be corrected on every ball’ saying,

"Iga just wants super direct information, facts, she wants to hear everything, even if it's not good, to be corrected on every ball. If that works for her, it's up to me to do that. It's important to keep that for a player who had already won five Grand Slams.”

Swiatek’s best showing at Wimbledon so far has been a quarterfinals finish in 2023, and the Pole will be eager to outdo her own record this time around.

Wim Fissette heaps praise on Iga Swiatek after her win over Danielle Collins

Swiatek in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Despite delivering some lukewarm performances earlier this year, Iga Swiatek has been impressive in her campaign at Wimbledon. She began her time in England by beating Polina Kudermetova, before getting the better of Caty McNally.

On Saturday, July 5, Swiatek faced off against Danielle Collins, disposing of the American 6-2, 6-3. Speaking of her performance in her third round match, Wim Fissette heaped praise on the Pole, saying,

“Yesterday (against Collins) she looked good from the very first ball, very committed and very determined to play the game she wanted to play. I think because of that clarity, she was faster, her reactions were really good. She's an unbelievable athlete.”

Up next, Iga Swiatek will take on Clara Tauson for her round of 16 encounter. Swiatek has already beaten the Danish youngster once and will be a strong favorite to repeat the feat in their upcoming match.

