Commanders fan Frances Tiafoe jokingly tells Tommy Paul off for celebrating Eagles fan girlfriend Paige Lorenze's birthday

Washington Commanders fan Frances Tiafoe jokingly told Tommy Paul to "get off" his feed after Paul shared a birthday message for his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Notably, the Eagles had recently handed the Commanders a crushing defeat in the NFC Championship game.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 27, Paul extended a heartfelt birthday wish to his girlfriend. He shared several images of her including with one of the couple at an Eagles game and captioned it:

"Happy Birthday to my favorite eagles fan ♥️"

Trending

In the comments, Commanders fan Tiafoe was not in the mood to see any Eagles content after the NFC Championship game. He wrote:

"Get off my feed bro 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️😂😂"

Frances Tiafoe's comment on Tommy Paul's post | Instagram @tommypaull)

On Sunday, January 26, the Commanders made their highly anticipated comeback to the NFC Championship match for the first time since 1991. Tiafoe, a vocal fan of everything Washington DC, showed off his loyalty for the Commanders ahead of the game but was disappointed with his team's performance.

The Eagles swept past the Commanders 55-23 and in the process earned the record of scoring most points in an NFC Championship game. They have set up a mouthwatering Super Bowl LIX clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul's Australian Open 2025 campaigns

Tommy Paul (L) and Frances Tiafoe at the cinch Championships - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe began his 2025 season at the Brisbane International where he got past Adam Walton in straight sets before Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard ousted the fourth seed in the second round.

At the Australian Open, Tiafoe played a topsy-turvy first-round match against Arthur Rinderknech. The American was eyeing a comfortable win after claiming two sets but the Frenchman won two sets back to force a fifth set. The 17th seed went through a tough time on the court throwing up, but emerged the winner 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7, 6-3.

In the second round, Tiafoe again went the distance. But this time, was Fabian Marozsan who came out on top 6-7, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul began his 2025 with a semifinals run at the Adelaide International. At the Australian Open, the 27-year-old showed great potential with some impressive wins. He defeated Christopher O'Connell, Kei Nishikori, Roberto Carballes Baena, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the quarterfinals.

Paul faced defeat against eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. The American had his fair share of opportunities, serving for the set in both the first and second sets. But he ultimately faltered in crucial moments, losing the match 6-7, 6-7, 6-2, 1-6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback