Carlos Alcaraz threw his tennis racquet to the ground in a moment of frustration during his challenging encounter against Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the 2023 Madrid Open, much to the consternation of tennis fans.

Alcaraz had a difficult start to his title defense in Madrid as Ruusuvuori dominated proceedings in the opening set of the match. He bounced back to secure the second set, saving five crucial set points along the way. The Spaniard went on to register a hard-fought 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over the Finn to advance to the third round of the Masters event.

Alcaraz's frustration with his lack of rhythm during the opening exchanges of the match became evident in the second set, as he threw his racquet to the ground in a rare outburst.

Tennis fans were quick to make their feelings known about the supposed double standards in the treatment of Alcaraz's outburst as compared to other players on the tour.

One fan felt that the commentator's excuses for the former World No. 1's behavior were reminiscent of the types of excuses made for Roger Federer.

"Alcaraz throws his racquet. My commies excuse him, in exactly the same way they used to do it with Federer. “This is the first time I see him do something like that”, “Me too. Usually his behaviour is exemplary." And from then on, a string of eulogies. Just be fair, guys," a fan tweeted.

🦋 Yolita🐊 @Yolitatennis



My commies excuse him, in exactly the same way they used to do it with Federer.



“This is the first time I see him do something like that”

“Me too. Usually his behaviour is exemplary”

And from then on, a string of eulogies.



Just be fair, guys.🤣 Alcaraz throws his racquet.My commies excuse him, in exactly the same way they used to do it with Federer.“This is the first time I see him do something like that”“Me too. Usually his behaviour is exemplary”And from then on, a string of eulogies.Just be fair, guys.🤣 Alcaraz throws his racquet.My commies excuse him, in exactly the same way they used to do it with Federer.“This is the first time I see him do something like that”“Me too. Usually his behaviour is exemplary”And from then on, a string of eulogies. 😂Just be fair, guys.🤣

Another fan stated that while the 19-year-old was given the benefit of the doubt due to his youth, they felt the same grace was not extended to Holger Rune.

"Yep. They bring up Carlos’s youth an excuse, but not Holger’s," a user posted.

Rodney @RottenKnee23 @DivKaush2007 Yep. They bring up Carlos’s youth an excuse, but not Holger’s @DivKaush2007 Yep. They bring up Carlos’s youth an excuse, but not Holger’s

"Will he get the same treatment from the media like other players or it will be another double standard, let's see," another fan chimed in.

Lizaa @kingklisa @TennisTV will he get the same treatment from the media like other players or it will be another double standard, let's see @TennisTV will he get the same treatment from the media like other players or it will be another double standard, let's see

Here are some more reactions to Carlos Alcaraz throwing his racket in frustration at the Madrid Open:

divyansh / kendall roy is back @DivKaush2007

with the Ruud match, these TennisTV people said it was a "rare code violation" and with Alcaraz they're saying it's a "rare racquet throw", these Nadal kids are protected in a way Rune isn't, and don't tell me otherwise Tennis TV @TennisTV



#MMOpen A rare racket throw by Carlitos A rare racket throw by Carlitos 😳#MMOpen https://t.co/vx81C3wnwJ 🤣🤣🤣with the Ruud match, these TennisTV people said it was a "rare code violation" and with Alcaraz they're saying it's a "rare racquet throw", these Nadal kids are protected in a way Rune isn't, and don't tell me otherwise twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… 🤣🤣🤣with the Ruud match, these TennisTV people said it was a "rare code violation" and with Alcaraz they're saying it's a "rare racquet throw", these Nadal kids are protected in a way Rune isn't, and don't tell me otherwise twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Pernille Karlsen @pnillekarlsen @TennisTV

What are the haters to do? Now they have to overlook those two things as “having a bad behaviour”.. @josemorgado Well look at Casper and Carlos! - out there today debunking some of Runes actions on court as “oh so terrible actions compared to the always calm Ruud and the sweetheart Carlos”..What are the haters to do? Now they have to overlook those two things as “having a bad behaviour”.. @TennisTV @josemorgado Well look at Casper and Carlos! - out there today debunking some of Runes actions on court as “oh so terrible actions compared to the always calm Ruud and the sweetheart Carlos”..What are the haters to do? Now they have to overlook those two things as “having a bad behaviour”.. https://t.co/S69e2QWCNV

Kshitij. @_ghostcookies @DivKaush2007 This sport has the most biased coverage, can't tell me otherwise. @DivKaush2007 This sport has the most biased coverage, can't tell me otherwise.

MonaLisa @fan_djoker1 @TennisTV Just like all of Roger Federer’s were rare !! @TennisTV Just like all of Roger Federer’s were rare !!

Jocelyn RBU シ @jocelynRBU @TennisTV the "New Nadal" is struggling agaisnt a top 41 player while being coached live with is staff. @TennisTV the "New Nadal" is struggling agaisnt a top 41 player while being coached live with is staff.

MATH @mhejuventusdk @TennisTV If it was Holger Rune people would freak out @TennisTV If it was Holger Rune people would freak out

Big2ofTennis @Big2oftennis @TennisTV He is just starting his career...give it more time...u will see it more frequently @TennisTV He is just starting his career...give it more time...u will see it more frequently

Carlos Alcaraz expresses regret over throwing his racquet at Madrid Open 2023

Alcaraz at the 2023 Madrid Open

During the post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz expressed regret over throwing his racquet to the ground, citing a "mental stop" as the catalyst for the incident.

"In that game, I remember I was 30-30 and I missed a return on my second serve that I didn't touch and another ball that I didn't touch either," Alcaraz said.

"It was a mental stop at a moment that made me throw the racket. I don't support that kind of thing, but today it came out, which I regret," he added.

Alcaraz will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Madrid Open on Sunday, April 30.

Poll : 0 votes