Complete breakdown of prize money Venus Williams earned from Citi DC Open 2025 in singles and doubles

Venus Williams' highly-anticipated comeback at the Citi DC Open 2025 garnered considerable attention. Competing for the first time since March 2024, she won both of her opening-round contests across singles and doubles. However, she couldn't string together back-to-back wins and was eliminated from the tournament.

Williams beat World No. 35 Peyton Stearns in the first round and then lost to fifth seed Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. Teaming up with Hailey Baptiste in doubles, they eased past Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue to make the last eight, where they lost to second seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shaui 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

The 45-year-old earned $19,085 for her second-round appearance in singles, and added another $11,862 thanks to her quarterfinal finish in doubles. She made a total of $30,947 from her appearance at this year's Citi DC Open.

Williams remains in second place behind her sister Serena Williams when it comes to all-time prize money earned in the Open Era. She has made $42,648,578 in career prize money so far, with this week's earnings adding another $30,947 to her tally.

However, Williams' record is likely to be surpassed by Iga Swiatek in the coming months. She has $39.4 million in prize money as of now, and given her consistent results, she could potentially move past the American by the end of the year.

Williams showed that age is just a number with her win over Stearns in the first round. She became the second player to win a singles match in the Open Era while being over 45 years old. Martina Mavratilova was the first to do so at Wimbledon 2004 at the age of 47. The seven-time Major champion will next compete at the Cincinnati Open.

Venus Williams receives a wildcard to participate in the Cincinnati Open 2025

Venus Williams at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Venus Williams's impressive showing at the Citi DC Open 2025 after a lengthy injury layoff has earned her a wildcard for the upcoming Cincinnati Open. The WTA 1000 tournament will be held from August 7-18.

This will be Williams' 11th appearance at the Cincinnati Open. She lost in the second round in her most recent outing in 2023. A semifinal finish in 2012 remains her best result at the tournament, followed by a quarterfinal showing in 2019.

Williams is also on the entry list for the revamped mixed doubles event at the US Open. She has teamed up with Reilly Opelka for the same, though the final list of teams will be revealed next week. She's yet to receive a wildcard to compete in singles, though given her stature as a seven-time Major champion, one can expect her to get one soon.

