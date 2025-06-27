Complete list of Wimbledon 2025 qualifiers ft. Taylor Townsend, Iva Jovic, Adrian Mannarino

The Wimbledon 2025 qualifying rounds concluded on Thursday, June 26, with a mix of veterans and fresh faces securing their place in the main draw. Some of the notable names to qualify were Taylor Townsend, Zhang Shuai, Adrian Mannarino and Nicolas Jarry.
Townsend made it through the qualifiers without dropping a set. Mannarino and Jarry, both former top 20 players, were also relegated to qualifying after their ranking took a hit in recent months. Both showed glimpses of their former glory to qualify for the main draw.
American teenager Iva Jovic continued her upward ascent by successfully qualifying for the grass court Major. This will be her main draw debut at the tournament. She won a Challenger title on grass earlier this month, the first of her career. She's certainly the one to keep an eye on next week.
Bianca Andreescu and Victoria Mboko were expected to come through the qualifying rounds to represent Canada in the main draw. However, it was Carson Branstine who pulled through to qualify instead of her accomplished peers, joining compatriot Leylah Fernandez in the main draw.
Petra Martic''s qualifying campaign almost ended in the first round itself. However, she saved three match points against Madison Inglis in her opener to keep her hopes alive, and has now qualified for the main draw. With only 16 qualifying spots available in the men's and women's singles main draw, there were heartbreaks aplenty as well.
Alize Cornet, who's on the comeback trail, faltered in the final round of qualifying. Lois Boisson, a semifinalist at the French Open earlier this month, was sent packing in the first round of qualifying. Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Cristian Garin was also eliminated in the qualifying rounds.
Here's the full list of the players who have qualified for Wimbledon 2025:
Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marton Fucsovics qualifies as a lucky loser
Marton Fucsovics was the top seed in men's singles qualifying at Wimbledon 2025. He beat Jurij Rodionov and Zachary Svajda in straight sets to put himself one win away from the main draw. However, he was upset by Chris Rodesch in four sets in the final round of qualifying.
Fate had other plans for Fucsovics. A last-minute withdrawal opened up another spot in the main draw, which meant a lucky loser spot. He was able to get that to book his place in the main draw.
Fucsovics is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist. He made the last eight in 2021, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. It remains the only Major quarterfinal of his career so far.