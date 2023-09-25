"Completely clueless while trying to sound knowledgeable" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Neil deGrasse Tyson's comments on gender identity

Martina Navratilova recently slammed famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson for his take on gender identity.

The American legend, who won 59 Major titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, was reacting to Tyson's TikTok video on gender identity and fluidity that went viral last month. In the said video, the 64-year-old elicited plenty of controversy with his opinions.

"Suppose no matter my chromosomes, today I feel 80% female 20% female. I’m gonna put on makeup. I’m gonna do this. Tomorrow I might feel 80% female. I’ll remove the makeup and put on a muscle shirt," he said at the beginning of the video.

The American astrophysicist's video has since been criticized by a large majority of social media users. Navratilova also joined them earlier on Monday (September 25), going as far as to claim that Tyson was "completely clueless" while talking on the subject.

"Okay, I forced myself to watch this whole thing and all I can say is Neil Tyson is completely clueless while trying to sound knowledgeable and reasonable," she wrote while reposting another social media user's rebuttal of the astrophysicist.

Martina Navratilova is a staunch critic of transgender athletes competing in women's sports

Martina Navratilova never misses a beat when it comes to critiquing transgender activism on social media these days, leading many fans to question her status as an LGBTQIA+ ally. Last week, she openly mocked a trans-identifying man winning a 5K race in Ottawa, Canada.

"What an utter joke," she wrote disapprovingly.

Martina Navratilova had also expressed discontent with trans-identifying powerlifter Avi Silverberg being allowed to break the women's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at a national tournament in the USA last month.

"It is happening literally everywhere…" the American posted on social media.

Martina Navratilova's comments on transgender athletes have, in fact, been so rampant over the years that an LGBTQIA+ group named Athlete Ally even cut ties with her in 2019. Their decision to not associate with the American came after she appeared as a guest columnist in an English daily and wrote:

“To put the argument at its most basic: a man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organisation is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires. It’s insane and it’s cheating."

These comments didn't sit well with the LGBTQIA+ athletic advocacy organization, who not only dropped her as their global ambassador but also publicly condemned her in their statement.

"Navratilova’s recent comments are transphobic, based on a false data, and perpetuate dangerous myths that lead to the ongoing targeting of trans people. She has been removed from our Advisory Board and as an Athlete Ally Ambassador, effective immediately," an excerpt from their statement read.

