"Completely fake news" - Coco Gauff's ex-coach rubbishes reports of Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill skipping US Open 2025

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jul 26, 2025 01:26 GMT
Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Brad Gilbert rubbished reports stating Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill will skip the US Open (Image Source: Getty)

The news of Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill skipping the US Open has been labelled ‘fake’ by Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert. The American stated that the reports were simply ‘clickbait’ and held no truth.

On Friday, July 25, it was reported by multiple media outlets that Sinner's long time coach Darren Cahill would not be attending the US Open. The reports suggested that the Australian was skipping the year's last Grand Slam in order to spend some time with his family, and that he would be replaced by co-coach Simone Vagnozzi.

However, Brad Gilbert, who coached Coco Gauff for a year between 2023 and 2024, has recently asserted that this news is fake. Responding to a post on X that stated that Jannik Sinner wouldn’t be coached by Cahill at the US Open, Gilbert wrote,

“For the record this is completely fake news 🗞️.”
In a separate post, the American added that the entire affair was a clickbait effort, writing,

“So much click bait bat 🦇 shit 💩 crazy stuff put out there now and AI.”
Jannik Sinner rehires fitness coach Umberto Ferrara who was fired amidst doping controversy

While Darren Cahill might not be skipping the US Open, there has been a change to Jannik Sinner’s team ahead of the upcoming head court season. The Italian recently rehired fitness coach Umberto Ferrara, whom he had let go in August last year amidst his doping controversy.

Sinner had tested positive for clostebol in March 2024, with news of his failed test becoming public in August that year. At the time, the World No.1 defended himself by stating that Umberto had purchased Trofodermin, an over-the-counter spray that contains clostebol, and given it to physiotherapist Gianmarco Naldi for a cut on his finger. Naldi used the spray on his pinkie and subsequently exposed Sinner to the substance during a massage.

While Sinner fired both Umberto and Naldi in August, he has now rehired the former, with a statement from his team reading,

"The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik's management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open. Umberto has played an important role in Jannik's development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level.”

On the tennis end of things, Jannik Sinner has had an excellent 2025. He's reached the finals of all three Grand Slams, and won both the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
