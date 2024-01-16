Iga Swiatek being asked about Alexander Zverev's domestic violence case has left tennis fans unimpressed.

According to recent reports in Germany, Zverev will go to trial in May this year in a criminal court in the country's capital for the domestic abuse allegations levied against him by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea.

Earlier last year, Patea accused the World No. 6 of causing her 'bodily harm', following which the Berlin prosecutor's office had levied a €450,000 penalty fine on him. This is the second time Zverev has been accused of domestic assault after he was accused of the same by Olga Sharypova, another ex-girlfriend of his.

Despite this, the ATP has appointed him to the Players' Council for the 2024 season. WTA World No. 1 Swiatek, after her first-round win against Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open on Tuesday, was asked for her thoughts on the matter.

While the Pole said that it was not good to "promote" a player with allegations of domestic abuse, she refused to comment further without knowing all the details.

"For sure it's not good when a player who's facing charges like that is kind of being promoted. I don't know what the result of the investigation or the case is going to be. I'm also not sure what's the history in terms of the other cases that he had. I guess you have to ask ATP what they want to do with that 'cause I'm not in the right position to judge," she said at a press conference.

This line of questioning, however, has left tennis fans disappointed, with one fan on X stating that it was "completely inappropriate."

"Completely inappropriate to ask her that," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wondered if the journalists would ask Alcaraz or the other players on the ATP tour the same question.

"Would be great to see someone ask Carlos tonight if he thinks his golf buddy should be allowed to play on tour alongside him. Or ask any other players if they voted for rat to be on the ATP Players Council, and if they are fine with the election result," read one post on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek through to 2024 Australian Open 2R, Alexander Zverev set to face Dominik Koepfer in 1R

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek got her 2024 Australian Open campaign underway on Tuesday, defeating Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

In a clash of two Grand Slam champions, Swiatek defeated Kenin 7-6(2), 6-2 victory in one hour and 51 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena. It is the Pole's 17th straight win on the WTA tour, the longest winning streak on the women's circuit since she won 37 matches in a row in 2022.

Next up for the World No. 1 is a second-round clash with Danielle Collins, who beat Angelique Kerber 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in her opening-round contest.

Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, will be in action on Tuesday in his first-round match at Melbourne Park. The German is set to take on compatriot Dominik Koepfer. The former World No. 2 leads Koepfer 2-0 in the head-to-head after wins in Acapulco and Halle in 2021.