Concerning scenes as Alexander Zverev rushes off court mid-match after showing signs of discomfort at Halle

Alexander Zverev showed visible signs of discomfort early on in his Halle 2025 quarterfinal against Flavio Cobolli before rushing off-court. The German returned shortly and put up an impressive display to win the match in straight sets.

Ad

On Friday, June 20, Zverev took on Cobolli in the quarterfinal of the Terra Wortmann Open, also called the Halle Open. The German broke Cobolli's serve in the first game, and the second game was balanced 40-40 when Zverev faced some discomfort.

He bent down and clutched his knees before gesturing that something was not okay and ran off-court. It was reported that the World No. 3 had taken a bathroom break, but the reason remains unclear.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon returning, Zverev bagged the first set 6-4 and the second set via a tightly contested tiebreaker 7-6(6), to advance to the semifinals.

Zverev’s sudden off-court dash may have had a health angle. As a Type 1 diabetic diagnosed at age three, he manages blood sugar and insulin even mid-match. His foundation and recent partnerships aim to raise awareness that diabetes need not hinder elite sporting performance.

Alexander Zverev set to face Daniil Medvedev in Halle 2025 SF

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are set to clash in the semi-finals at Halle, and recent form suggests a competitive match ahead. Zverev, seeded second, has been in excellent grass-court shape.

Ad

After reaching the Stuttgart final, he opened in Halle with a dominant straight-sets win over Marcos Giron and then battled through illness mid-match to beat Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6. That victory took him to 6-1 in grass matches this season and secured his place in the semis.

Medvedev, the third seed, defeated Quentin Halys and American Alex Michelsen without dropping a set to reach the semifinal in Halle. With back-to-back wins and strong stats on serve, Medvedev is poised to re-enter the ATP top 10 ahead of Wimbledon.

Ad

Their head-to-head record stands at 12-7 in Medvedev’s favor overall. However, the pair has never faced off on grass. Medvedev has won their last three matches, including a five-set thriller at the 2024 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal spot in Halle is still up for grabs. Seventh seed Tomas Machac faces Alexander Bublik in one quarterfinal, while eighth seed Karen Khachanov takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the other. The winners of these matches will meet in the semifinal to complete the final four lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More