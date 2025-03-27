Concerning scenes as Grigor Dimitrov declines interview after Miami Open QF; pleads for extended time courtside after complaints of dizziness 

World No. 14 Grigor Dimitrov denied giving an interview after his absorbing match against Francisco Cerundolo in the Miami Open. He defeated the Argentine in two hours and 48 minutes in the quarterfinals, 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3).

Dimitrov entered Miami after a fourth-round exit in Indian Wells. He is through to the semifinal of the Masters 1000 event with brilliant wins over Karen Khachanov, Brandon Nakashima and Francisco Cerundolo.

The Bulgarian complained about feeling dizzy after his tense encounter with Cerundolo. Despite getting the win, he struggled to gather himself and attend the usual post-match interview on court.

Here is a snap of Dimitrov after his quarterfinal match in the Miami Open:

The 14th seed was spotted getting medical assistance after the quarterfinal. He was assisted off the court by a tournament doctor and an ATP physio.

Dimitrov is through to the semifinals of the Miami Open for the second time in a row. He secured a runner-up finish at the event last year, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in the finals.

The 33-year-old showed his class against Cerundolo, who is seven years younger than him. Despite losing the first set and facing match point in the third, he secured a brilliant comeback to enter the last four.

Interestingly, Dimitrov has won nine of his last 10 tie-breakers in the deciding set of matches on tour. He is also through to the 12th Masters 1000 semifinal of his career in the Miami Open.

The Bulgarian spoke about his mindset on tour a couple of days ago. He felt grateful to still be able to compete against the younger guys on tour.

"Again I'm very grateful I mean. I don't take anything for granted especially when I'm still able to compete against the younger guys and feel love for the game," Grigor Dimitrov said

Grigor Dimitrov will take on either Novak Djokovic or Sebastian Korda in the semifinal of the Miami Open

Grigor Dimitrov plays a slice backhand in the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Grigor Dimitrov will take on either Novak Djokovic or Sebastian Korda in the semifinal of the Miami Open. He trails the head-to-head against Djokovic and Korda 1-12 and 1-2, respectively.

Dimitrov has lost his last 10 matches against Djokovic on tour. His only win against the Serb came in the 2023 Madrid Open.

As for Korda, the Bulgarian defeated him last year at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille but also lost to him at the Queens Club Championships in London. The American defeated Dimitrov in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Arhur Fils and Jakub Mensik are also still alive in the men's singles competition at the Miami Open. The semifinals are scheduled to be played on Friday (March 28).

