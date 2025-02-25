Concerning signs for Grigor Dimitrov as Bulgarian once again retires at Dubai Tennis Championships to extend losing streak

Grigor Dimitrov once again retiring from his match, this time at the 2025 Dubai tennis Championships has raised concerns. This marked the third time in his last four matches that he has withdrawn due to injury.

Dimitrov was seeded sixth at the ATP 500 hard tournament and he faced qualifier Christopher O’Connell in the first round. However, the Bulgarian was forced to retire from their match just before the second set, with the score at 6-0, 0-0 retd.

This season, Grigor Dimitrov has participated in four tournaments. He kicked off the year at the 2025 Brisbane International, where he was the defending champion. He was seeded second and began his campaign by defeating qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 7-6(5), 6-3 and wild card Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 7-6(5) in the first and second rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the former World No.3 overcame eighth seed Jordan Thompson 6-1, 2-1 retd. before retiring from his semifinal match against eventual champion Jiri Lehecka, with the score at 6-4, 4-4 retd.

Dimitrov next competed at the Australian Open where he faced Francesco Passaro in the first round and retired again after the first set, with the score at 7-5, 2-1 retd.

Prior to the Dubai Tennis Championships, Grigor Dimitrov competed at the Qatar Open, where he faced Jiri Lehecka and lost 4-6, 4-6. This was the only tournament this season where Dimitrov did not retire due to injury.

Following Grigor Dimitrov's retirement from Dubai Tennis Championships, Christopher O’Connell will face Matteo Berrettini in 2R

Christopher O'Connell at the 2025 Qatar Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

After Grigor Dimitrov's withdrawal from the tournament, Christopher O'Connell will next take on Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Berrettini entered the ATP 500 hard tournament after competing at the Qatar Open, where he defeated Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 6-2 and Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 6-4 in the first and second rounds, respectively. However, his run at the event ended with a loss to eighth seed and eventual runner-up Jack Draper 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 in the quarterfinals.

In Dubai, Matteo Berrettini kicked off his campaign by defeating Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-4 in the first round and set up his second-round match against Christopher O'Connell. The two players have met only once on the ATP Tour, in the first round of the 2024 Shanghai Masters, where Berrettini emerged victorious with a score of 7-6(9), 7-6(6).

The winner of the upcoming match between Matteo Berrettini and Christopher O'Connell will advance to face either Karen Khachanov or fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

