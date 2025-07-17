Concerning signs for tennis entering US Open series: Aryna Sabalenka, Tommy Paul, Zheng Qinwen lead mass withdrawals from major tournaments

The North American hardcourt swing has been hard-hit by Aryna Sabalenka, Tommy Paul, Zheng Qinwen, and several other ATP and WTA pros pulling out from tune-up events to the US Open.

Ad

The first seven months of the year have offered fans some scintillating tennis and enthralling stories, including Coco Gauff picking up her second Major triumph and Iga Swiatek overcoming her slump by winning Wimbledon last fortnight. That said, the season on both the men's and women's tours has been jam-packed, leading to various players trying to economize ahead of August.

Earlier this week, the news of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's withdrawal from the Canadian Open in Montreal hit the social media. The Belarusian is likely physically tired from the first half of her 2025 season, which has seen her reach the finals of the Australian Open and the French Open, and the semifinals of Wimbledon.

Ad

Trending

"To give myself the best chance for success this season, I've decided it's in my best interest to skip Montreal," Aryna Sabalenka said in her statement to Canadian Open. "I'll miss my amazing Canadian fans, but I'm already looking forward to seeing you all next year. Thanks for your understanding and support it means the world to me!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sabalenka's good friend and World No. 10 Paula Badosa also followed suit, taking her name out of the WTA 1000 tournament's entry list due to a recurring back injury. The Washington Open, which begins next month, has been affected by male and female players' withdrawals as well.

World No. 6 Zheng Qinwen is the leading name in the list of the ATP and WTA pros that have pulled out of the 500-level event. Other players that have withdrawn from the hardcourt tournament next week include Tommy Paul, Jakub Mensik, Sebastian Korda, Tomas Machac, Jacob Fearnley, and Jordan Thompson.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals of Canadian Open before winning US Open 2024

Aryna Sabalenka was in sublime form during the North American hardcourt swing last year. The 27-year-old reached the last eight at the Canadian Open, going out to an in-form Amanda Anisimova. Although he loss gave her enough motivation going into the Cincinnati Open and the US Open, where she hit top form.

Sabalenka defeated then-World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and the formidable Jessica Pegula to secure her sixth career WTA 1000 triumph at the Cincinnati Open next week. The Belarusian's title run at the above tournament set the tone for her third and most recent Major title victory at the US Open, where she dropped just one set in seven matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More