"Congrats Shingo on your 27th"- Stefanos Tsitsipas congratulates Shingo Kuneida on his French Open Men's Wheelchair Singles title 

Stefanos Tsitsipas congratulated Shingo Kuneida on winning the Men's Wheelchair Singles tournament at the French Open.

The Japanese, who was seeded second in the competition, beat third seed Gustavo Fernandez 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 in the final to win his 27th Grand Slam singles title. He previously won the Men's Wheelchair Singles title at the Australian Open, beating Alfie Hewett 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the final.

Tsitsipas took to Instagram to congratulate Kunieda on his victory. The 23-year-old said he had been following all of the 38-year-old's matches.

"Congrats Shingo on your 27th! I’ve been following every single one of your matches. Meeting you was awesome!" Tsitsipas wrote.

Kuneida's victory at the French Open marked his 27th Grand Slam singles title and his eighth at Roland Garros. All in all, this is the Japanese's 48th major, which includes 21 Men's Wheelchair Doubles titles.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated in the fourth round of the French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached the final of the French Open last year, was eliminated in the fourth round in 2022. The Greek was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune in four sets.

The Greek entered the competition as one of the favorites after impressing during the clay-court season. He successfully defended his Monte-Carlo Masters title before reaching the Madrid Open semifinals. He also made it to the final of the Italian Open before losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Tsitsipas made a rocky start at Roland Garros, coming from two sets down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. He then beat Zdenek Kolar in four sets before making it to the last 16 with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 win over Mikael Ymer. His clay run run, however, ended with Rune winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

His early exit at the French Open and Rafael Nadal being in the final means Tsitsipas will drop a place down to fifth in the ATP rankings when they are released on Monday.

The Greek has won 34 out of 45 matches so far this season with a title to his name. He is next scheduled to play at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, where he is the top seed. Tsitsipas will be the favourite to win the competition, but the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov are capable of spoiling his party.

