Iga Swiatek recently joked that she was considering staying in Greece on vacation for the rest of the month and asked her fans not to tell her team.

The World No.1 last faced Elina Svitolina in the quaterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon. Svitolina showed remarkable poise as she battled through an exhausting encounter, ultimately prevailing with a scoreline 7-5, (5)6-7, 6-2. The Pole had been on a 37-match winning streak coming into the match.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying her vacation in Greece since her Wimbledon exit. Swiatek took to social media to share some pictures from her trip, stating that she was grateful for the opportunity to visit such a beautiful place and was considering staying for the rest of the month. She also joked that her team would not approve of her extended holiday and asked her fans to keep it a secret.

“I have one of the best jobs in the world if it allows me to visit places like this one. I'm seriously considering staying here for the rest of the month so say nothing to my team please,” she wrote on Instagram.

Iga Swiatek thanked @planet_escape for her wonderful holiday in the island of Crete, appreciating them for taking care of every detail.

“For wonderful holiday in Crete, I would like to thank @planet_escape, who took care of the smallest detail and made the short trip full of quality rest, beautiful views and delicious food,” she wrote.

Iga Swiatek looking to clinch the Warsaw Open 2023 after Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals exit

Iga Swiatek will next be seen in action at the Warsaw Open. The World No.1 lost to eventual champion Caroline Garcia at the event last year. While Garcia will not appear at the event in 2023, the Polish leads the entry list.

Playing at home in in Poland will be an extraordinary advantage for Swiatek, who is a frequent visitor to the Warsaw Open. The World No. 1 will be looking to delight her home crowd with a title win.