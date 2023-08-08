Controversy erupted on Monday, August 7, after Frances Tiafoe was awarded the set point despite touching the net during a rally against Milos Raonic in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open in Toronto.

Raonic and Tiafoe came face-to-face for a berth in the second round of the National Bank Open. The encounter began with a fierce fight as the opening set went into a tiebreak. Both the players were inseparable until the scoreline read 13-12 in favor of Tiafoe.

Serving for the set, Tiafoe raced toward the net to return a Raonic shot that hit the headband and fell on the American's side of the court. The 25-year-old managed to reach the ball but touched the net in the process. The chair umpire initially called the foul and awarded the point to the Canadian but eventually reversed his decision in Tiafoe's favor.

Unhappy, the 32-year-old approached the umpire to have a chat over the call, arguing that the ball didn't bounce twice before the youngster committed the error. The umpire replied:

"This is complicated. I called the touch because the ball bounced once. But he hit this section of the net (outside the singles sticks). This section of the net doesn’t count as a touch, so he wins the point."

Dissatisfied with the explanation, Raonic demanded the supervisor's take on the matter.

"So if I miss a forehand next time here and it technically goes in right by the angle… this net does not exist," Raonic asked the supervisor.

But the umpire cited the rulebook and stuck with his decision and the first set went to Tiafoe.

"Frances hit a winner, it bounced and he ran into the net so I called Foul Shot. Then I realized he ran into this side of the single sticks, so I changed my mind because that’s a rules question… that’s not a judgment's Milos," the chair umpire said.

The video was shared on Twitter by Tennis TV.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Have you EVER seen anything like this?



#NBO23 pic.twitter.com/dQhM1VXqJS THE DRAMA!!!Have you EVER seen anything like this?

Milos Raonic, however, went on to win the gruesome rubber 6-7(12), 7-6(4), 6-3.

As per the rulebook, the section outside the singles sticks is considered a permanent fixture and not part of the net in a singles match played with a doubles net.

"Didn't pick up a racket for 14-15 months" - Milos Raonic

Milos Raonic in action: National Bank Open Toronto.

Milos Raonic returned to the court during the grass season after being sidelined for nearly two years due to an injury. The Canadian is also back in action on his home soil, competing in Toronto.

Ahead of the tournament, Raonic interacted with the media and answered a few questions about his time away from tennis. He said:

“I think the biggest thing was will I end up finding something I enjoy as much and have the same kind of passion and obsession with as I do with tennis. Having a good year plus of no tennis whatsoever, because I didn't pick up a racquet for about 14, 15 months, I was able to calm those fears."

“And then I was able to kind of look at it and try to point out by when I could get ready to try to give it a bit more time and get ready to play at a higher level. And that's kind of a process and then came back and been enjoying it,” Milos Raonic added.