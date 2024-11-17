Controversy erupts at ATP Finals as $2 billion-worth ex-tennis pro Ion Tiriac shows up wearing 'MAGA' hat for Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz final

Controversy flared up on the final day of the 2024 ATP Finals when former Romanian player turned billionaire businessman Ion Tiriac was spotted in the stands wearing an interesting hat. Tiriac was seated among other prestigious spectators gathered to watch Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz battle it out in the summit clash.

Sinner and Fritz came up against each other in the title contest of the ATP Finals on November 17. The duo provided thrilling action for the fans inside the Inalpi Arena in Turin, with Sinner emerging victorious 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 25 minutes. As expected, the match drew many high-profile personalities, including Boris Becker and Ion Tiriac, former ATP World No. 19 who is now a businessman worth $2 billion (According to Celebrity Net Worth).

The camera captured both Becker and Tiriac seated together during the ATP Finals title contest. Tiriac was sporting a 'Make America Great Again' hat, signaling his support for incoming US President Donald Trump, who used 'MAGA' as his slogan during the successful 2024 US presidential election campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ion Tiriac played professional tennis from 1968 to 1979 and won the men's doubles title at the 1970 French Open. After retirement, he moved into coaching and famously mentored Guillermo Vilas, Marat Safin, and Boris Becker.

He later moved into business and founded the Tiriac Group, which focuses on real estate, auto, and financial services. Moreover, Tiriac owned the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid, Spain, from 2009 to 2021 before selling it to the New York-based IMG Group.

His image from the 2024 ATP Finals title match created a stir on social media, drawing strong reactions. A fan dubbed Tiriac an "idiot" for wearing the MAGA hat, with another saying he does not have a good reputation in Romania when it comes to politics.

"Well, he has a reputation in Romania for being a moron when it comes to politics..." a fan wrote.

"There are idiots everywhere," another fan tweeted.

Others weren't upset by Tiriac's support for Trump, stating that a majority of Americans also supported Trump. One fan also called out the attempt to "cancel" Tiriac for his political beliefs.

"He's one with the majority of the US population," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "And? This ain't 2019 pal that u think u can cancel people on their political sides."

Jannik Sinner wins his eighth title of the year at ATP Finals 2024

In Picture: Jannik Sinner (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner has been the best player in the tennis world this year and he showed his class once again at the 2024 ATP Finals. The Italian did not drop a single set en route to the title, becoming the first player to do so since Ivan Lendl in 1986. Sinner bettered Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Fritz again to win his maiden title at the tournament.

With five wins in Turin, the World No. 1 took his win-loss record in 2024 to 70-6, one win more than World No. 2 Alexander Zverev. The 23-year-old began the year with his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. He then won the ATP 500 title on the indoor hard courts of Amsterdam and the Masters 1000 triumph in Miami.

After a quiet clay court season, Sinner returned to form at the ATP 500 Halle Open. Following the Paris Olympics, he emerged victorious at the Masters 1000 Canadian Open, US Open, Shanghai Masters, and ATP Finals.

