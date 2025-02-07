Controversy erupts as Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka-led Qatar Open draw gets changed by WTA minutes after unveiling

Confusion unfolded after the internet noticed a slight change in the Coco Gauff-led WTA Qatar Open 2025 draws, minutes after snaps of the live draws surfaced online. Tennis fans noticed differences between the draws that were announced on air with the document that was released by WTA after that.

The noticeable difference between the two draws was the changes in positions of Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia with Emma Raducanu and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the updated draw list.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the pictures of the live draws that were televised.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Later, WTA shared the draws on their official website, which had some changes to the telecasted draw.

Final draws released by WTA (Source - WTA Website)

People were quick to react to this incident, some even calling out WTA for a series of wrongdoings.

"This is not helping their case because now it just looks like WTA actually does rig the draws 💀" - wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

Another user lashed out at WTA due to their lack of transparency.

"The Doha draw has to be redone on a live feed. The damage is done, and there is no explanation for there being two COMPLETELY DIFFERENT that will be acceptable. The organisation, the players and the fans are owed transparency. @WTA do better" - they wrote

Expand Tweet

A user also demanded an explanation from the 'tennis pundits' on this matter.

"Can tennis pundit detectives who usually investigate every handshake dedicate 10% of that effort to explain what happened with the Doha draw?" - they asked.

Expand Tweet

Star players Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff have advanced to the Round of 32 along with Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Qinwen Zheng and Emma Navarro for being in the Top 8 of the draws.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff look to clinch Doha 2025 as Iga Swiatek looks to defend fourth title

Iga Swiatek (Left), Aryna Sabalenka (Centre) and Coco Gauff (Right) - Source: Getty

The star-studded WTA 1000 event in Doha will be seeing the tennis powerhouses locking horns for the title. While Iga Swiatek has defended her title on the last 3 occasions in Doha, she is set to face tough competition which starts with a second-round clash against Maria Sakkari. The Pole is potentially expected to clash against fifth seed, Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals if they both show their top form in the tournament.

Sabalenka on the other hand can face Emma Raducanu in the second round, who faced a wildcard entry into the tournament. She will presumably face Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals under favorable circumstances.

Coco Gauff will look to clinch her third WTA 1000 title at Doha this year. She is predicted to take on Paula Badosa in the Quarterfinals and will look to avenge her Australian Open 2025 defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback