Controversy erupts as Venus Williams reportedly denies Indian Wells return days after wildcard announcement

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has reportedly denied participating in the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells. The 44-year-old has quashed the rumors, days after it was announced that she has received a wildcard entry in the marquee event.

Williams has already been out of action for nearly a year, with her last match being a first-round loss at the 2024 Miami Open. Notably, she had also received a wildcard entry for that tournament following an injury-plagued 2023 season. The same was the case at last year’s Indian Wells Masters, where she entered as a wildcard but fell to Japanese qualifier Nao Hibino in the first round.

The five-time Wimbledon champion reportedly dismissed speculation about her highly anticipated return during an appearance on the Tennis Weekly Podcast, stating it was "not true." Williams explained that she is currently overseas and will not be competing in the tournament. Tennis Weekly Podcast shared this update online, and a user later posted it on Reddit.

Several fans reacted to the news, with one noting that even the tournament officially announced Williams' participation and questioning where the miscommunication had occurred.

"Weird situation… she was officially announced even by the tournament itself. Wonder where the communication gap happened," they wrote.

"now miss vee, the author of the story was the tournament themselves," another said.

"I feel like Vee has retired a year ago, lost her phone, and forgot to notice anyone," one wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans online:

"Lol imagine Venus chilling in a cabin in Denmark somewhere and then seeing a news banner on her phone that she's apparently accepted an IW WC," a fan commented.

"Guess the tournament is publishing fake news about its own wildcards. Or Venus is lying here," another chimed in.

"Me always saying no to plans but still wanting to be invited," one said.

Venus Williams' extended absence from the tour has caused her ranking to drop to No. 975.

Venus Williams has a turbulent history with the BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams at The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2018 - Image Source: Getty

Venus Williams doesn't share a pleasant history with the BNP Paribas Open, as a controversial incident in 2001 led the American to distance herself from the event for 15 long years. The 44-year-old was set to face her sister Serena in the semifinals, but an unexpected knee injury caused her to pull out from the match.

In the summit clash, Serena Williams faced Kim Clijsters while Venus Williams was in the stands with their father Richard cheering for her sister. However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion won with a dominant 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 scoreline, amidst a wave of jeers from the crowd directed at her elder sister. Furthermore, the same was the case during Serena's trophy celebrations.

Consequently, the hostile environment prompted the sisters to boycott the tournament for an extended period. Venus returned in 2016, while Serena returned a year earlier in 2015.

