"Coolest reporter" - Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Emma Raducanu, Aryna Sabalenka, and Holger Rune dazzled by young girl at Wimbledon media day

A young girl stole the spotlight at the media day ahead of the 2024 edition of the Wimbledon Championships. She interacted with top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Raducanu, and Holger Rune.

Wimbledon 2024 will kick off on Monday, 1 July, where the top players will compete to win this historic competition. Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova are the reigning champions this year and will look to defend their titles.

Ahead of the mega event, a traditional media day was held, where a young girl shone the brightest as she had a chance to interact with some of the best tennis players in the world.

Trending

In a video posted by Wimbledon's official X account, the young reporter spent some time recording a video with Aryna Sabalenka. The duo showed off some impressive dance moves in the video.

The video was captioned -

"Master and apprentice, we'll let you decide which is which" #Wimbledon @SabalenkaA

Expand Tweet

Last year's quarterfinalist Holger Rune also had an interaction with the young girl. He even termed her the "coolest reporter", sharing a picture with her.

Media day, coolest reporter on site.

Expand Tweet

Russia's Daniil Medvedev posted a picture of him being interviewed by the little girl. He had a hilarious take on it, as he captioned the post -

"For sure the toughest questions of the day!"

Expand Tweet

The girl also had a chance to pose with Emma Raducanu. They posed together for a photograph.

Expand Tweet

In a cute video, the 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz was seen having fun with the young reporter, as they shared a unique handshake before laughing.

Expand Tweet

The players also had a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

"We're doing everything possible" - Aryna Sabalenka unsure of her participation at Wimbledon 2024

Aryna Sabalenka - Ecotrans Ladies Open Berlin 2024

Ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Aryna Sabalenka in her press conference admitted that she is not 100% sure of her participation at the mega event, which will kick off on Monday.

She is suffering from a shoulder injury and had to quit her quarterfinal match against Anna Kalinskaya at the ecotrans Ladies Open due to the same. She was quoted as saying -

"I'm not 100% physically fit. We're doing everything possible to make sure we play the first game here, but no, I'm not 100% ready. It's really frustrating. I've never been through a serious injury. It's already a lot I'm going through now. The last month has been very challenging, I've been struggling with a lot of pain. It's a mental battle too, you have to find the positive side."

The World No. 3 will face Emina Bektas of the USA in her opening round contest. In 2023, she suffered a semifinal loss against her good friend Ons Jabeur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback