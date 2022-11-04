"Copied his brutal forehand when I was younger" - Holger Rune confesses to being a huge fan of conquered Paris Masters foe Andrey Rublev

Holger Rune has confessed that he is a huge Andrey Rublev fan moments after beating the World No. 9 in the third round of the Paris Masters.

Rune shared that he even emulated Rublev's "brutal forehand" when he was younger.

Rune is six years younger than 25-year-old Rublev.

"I am a huge Rublev fan (heart emoji). [I] copied his brutal forehand when I was younger," posted Holger Rune on his Twitter account.

The Dane put his learning to good use, giving Rublev a dose of his own medicine as he harnessed 15 winners off his forehand side to trounce the Russian.

In contrast, Rublev was held to just six forehand winners as he was overpowered by the World No. 18 in the department, producing 12 fewer total winners against Rune.

Rune, thus, beat his idol in their first career meeting.

"Today was special. Happy to be through to the quarterfinals and I wish Andrey Rublev a great run in Turin," added Holger Rune.

Rune spoiled what could have been Rublev's last preparation prior to his upcoming ATP Finals stint.

Eyeing a slot in the season-ending championships as he entered Paris, Rublev scored his first win in four tries against big-serving John Isner in the second round. However, after securing his slot in the eight-man field in Turin, along with Felix Auger-Aliassime, when fellow hopefuls Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz both lost in their respective Round-of-32 matches in the event, Rublev bowed to Rune.

"I'm just super excited; He's the best player in the world we have right now" - Holger Rune on facing former junior doubles partner Carlos Alcaraz

Holger Rune goes for a backhand against Hubert Hurkacz in their second-round match in Paris.

Holger Rune will face another familiar foe in the quarterfinals in Paris. This time around, it is not a tennis idol but an old friend and former doubles partner – Carlos Alcaraz.

Rune and Alcaraz shared the same side of the court as juniors players in the Les Petits As 14-under tournament. They will now square off as opponents for the second time in the men's tour after conquering their respective foes in the third round.

Alcaraz beat Grigor Dimitrov, 6-1, 6-3, to set up the clash with Rune.

Rune expressed his excitement at battling fellow 19-year-old Alcaraz, who has since risen to No. 1 in the world.

"It's going to be super exciting. I actually didn't check if he won but I just saw he was leading. I guess I knew if I won today, it's going to be him. And I'm just super excited for it. He's the best player in the world we have right now, No. 1. He won the US Open," said Holger Rune in his on-court interview after defeating Andrey Rublev.

Rune has notched 16 wins against just two losses since September 27. He is looking to extend this hot streak as he tries to score a reversal of his Next Gen ATP Finals loss to Alcaraz last year.

Rune and Alcaraz's quarterfinal duel in Paris is the first between teenagers in the Masters 1000 level since Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray squared off in Miami in 2007.

