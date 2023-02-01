Cordoba Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

The 2023 Cordoba Open is one of three ATP events taking place this week, along with the Dallas Open and the Open Sud de France. The Cordoba Open made its debut on the ATP Tour in 2019, making this the fifth edition of the tournament. It will be the first clay-court tournament of the season.

The field is headlined by world No. 28 and home favorite Deigo Schwartzman and his compatriot Fransico Cerundolo. 2021 champion Juan Manuel Cerundolo received a wild-card for the 2023 edition of the tournament along with former World No. 20 Guido Pella.

Here's all the information about the 2023 edition of the Cordoba Open.

What is the Cordoba Open

The Cordoba Open is the first tournament of the "Golden Swing," which includes four clay court events that take place in South America. It is one of two ATP events played in Argentina, which usually takes place in the first week of February.

The tournament is an ATP 250 level event and is played on outdoor clay courts. Past champions include Juan Ignacio Londero, Cristian Garin, Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Venue

The matches will be played at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina.

Players

Deigo Schwartzman in action during 2023 Australian Open

Diego Schwartzman and Fransico Cerundolo are the top two seeds in the tournament. Schwartzman most recently competed in the Australian Open where he was upset in the second round by American J.J. Wolf in straight sets.

Fransico Cerundolo, on the other hand, made it to the third round of the Australian Open where he was defeated by World No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime. The draw also features defending champions Albert Ramos Vinolas and Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Schedule

The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 4 to February 12, 2022. The top four seeds are expected to receive a first-round bye and will kick-off their campaigns in the second round. Spaniard Albert Ramos is the defending champion and will be looking to clinch the title again in 2023. However, he will face stiff competition from a number of clay-court specialists and home players at the tournament.

Prize Money

The men's champion will take home $46,175. The runner's up will take home $32,320.

Where to watch

Viewers can catch the action live on Tennis TV.

