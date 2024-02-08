Cordoba Open 2024 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Sebastian Baez vs Hugo Dellien

The action continues at the 2024 Cordoba Open, with the remaining second-round matches in the men's singles draw scheduled for Thursday (February 8).

Three seeded players have crashed out of the tournament so far — Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier, and Roberto Carballes Baena. Former World No. 8 and local favorite Diego Schwartzman also struggled to rejuvenate his lustreless form, succumbing to a close three-set loss in the first round.

However, there is still hope for the Argentinian contingent at the Cordoba Open. Third seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Federico Coria, and Facundo Bagnis are all through to the quarterfinals.

Apart from them, second seed Sebastian Baez and talented youngster Facundo Diaz Acosta are still alive at the event, and will vie for a place in the last eight next.

Predictions for all the fixtures lined up for Cordoba Open on February 8

#1- Sebastian Ofner (4) vs Luciano Darderi

2024 Australian Open - Day 3

Fourth seed Sebastian Ofner will hope to continue his positive run of form at the Cordoba Open 2024. He will begin his campaign against Italian qualifier Luciano Darderi.

Darderi has been sensational in Cordoba so far, entering the main draw via the qualifiers and then outclassing Chilean player Tomas Barrios Vera in the first round. He will be high on confidence entering the next match and will hope to continue his three-match winning streak at the event.

On the contrary, Ofner will be determined to redeem himself after a disappointing first-round exit at the Australian Open. His potent serve and commanding presence on the baseline should help him navigate past his next opponent and begin his campaign with a win. The Austrian will need to keep his focus from the word go, considering Darderi's confident run in Cordoba so far.

Pick: Ofner to win in three sets.

#2- Yannick Hanfmann (7) vs Roman Andres Burruchaga

2023 China Open - Day 4

Next up, Yannick Hanfmann will take on Roman Andres Burruchaga in the second round of the Cordoba Open. The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0 and they have never faced each other on the main tour.

Both players will fancy a result in this contest, considering their recent form at the Cordoba Open. While Hanfmann secured a brilliant comeback win over Juan Pablo Varillas in the first round, Burruchuga entered the main draw via the qualifiers and then stunned Schwartzman in three sets.

Fans can expect an intriguing battle between Hanfmann and Burruchaga at the Cordoba Open. Considering their ranking superiority and results at the highest level, Hanfmann should be able to solve this riddle and advance to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Hanfmann to win in straight sets.

#3- Sebastian Baez (2) vs Hugo Dellien

2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Arguably the top favorite to go the distance in Cordoba, Sebastian Baez will take on Hugo Dellien in the second round.

Baez captured three titles last year and is slowly becoming a serious contender on the main tour. He outfoxed the likes of J.J. Wolf and Daniel Elahi Galan in the first two rounds of the Australian Open, but couldn't make his mark against Jannik Sinner, who eventually lifted the cup in Melbourne.

On the other hand, Bolivian player Hugo Dellien began his campaign in Cordoba with a solid win over Thiago Seyboth Wild. He will need to pull a rabbit out of his hat to get the job done against an accomplished player such as Baez.

Dellien has the potential to present a tough challenge to his opponent, but the second seed should be able to make the necessary adjustments to tackle the Bolivian's formidable all-round game.

Pick: Baez to win in straight sets.

#4- Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Thiago Agustin Tirante

2024 Australian Open - Day 1

Facundo Diaz Acosta impressed on-goers with his spirited performance against World No. 10 Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open last month. Despite coming up short against the American, he pushed him to five sets and had a great chance of causing a first-round upset.

The Argentinian will now hope to make a serious impact at the Cordoba Open, and has begun his campaign with a solid win against Federico Agustin Gomez. Meanwhile, his next opponent, Thiago Agustin Tirante, will feel fortunate to receive a second chance at the event after entering the main draw via the qualifiers. He made the most of his opportunity and also began his campaign with a remarkable win over Francisco Comesana.

Considering their recent results and experience on the main tour, the tie hangs very much in the balance between Diaz Acosta and Agustin Tirante. However, the dry conditions might slightly favor Diaz Acosta, thanks to his ability to generate power from the baseline and control the tempo between rallies. He should be able to pass this test and secure a place in the last eight.

Pick: Diaz Acosta to win in three sets.