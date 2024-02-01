Cordoba Open 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

After an electrifying fortnight at the Australian Open, top players in men's tennis will now compete at the 2024 Cordoba Open.

World No. 22 Francisco Cerundolo and Word No. 25 Sebastian Baez will be the top two seeds at the event followed by Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Austrian talent Sebastian Ofner. Former World No. 8 Diego Schwartzman has also secured a place in the main draw after receiving a wildcard.

Schwartzman, the local favorite, has struggled to make a significant impact in the last couple of years. He had a disappointing campaign at the Australian Open, failing to get past the first round in the pre-tournament qualifiers. The 31-year-old will be eager to set things straight in Cordoba and make a deep run.

On the other hand, Sebastian Baez had a promising season last year, amassing title-winning runs at the Winston-Salem Open, Austrian Open and the Cordoba Open. He looked in fine form at the Australian Open, but couldn’t hurdle past eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the third round. The 23-year-old will be hoping to begin his title-defense in Cordoba on a confident note.

2024 Australian Open - Day 6

What is the Cordoba Open

The Cordoba Open is an outdoor claycourt event, part of the ATP Tour 250 series this year. It is also the first tournament of the “Golden Swing," which includes four claycourt events that take place in South America.

The 2024 Cordoba Open will begin on February 3, 2024 and this is the sixth edition of the event.

Venue

The top players on tour will compete at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina.

Players

The main draw in Cordoba includes three players from the top 30 in the ATP rankings. They all happen to be from Argentina - Sebastian Baez, Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Apart from them, German players Daniel Altmaier and Yannick Hanfmann are also set to participate at the event.

Left-handed youngster Facundo Diaz Acosta, who recently put up a solid performance against Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, also makes the cut alongside Chilean talent Alejandro Tabilo.

Schedule

The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 11, 2024. Sebastian Baez will be the defending champion at the event and one of the favorites to win. Austrian player Sebastian Ofner and second seed Francisco Cerundolo will also fancy their chances of making a deep run.

Prize Money

The 2024 Cordoba Open is set to give away $562,345 in prize money.

Where to watch

Viewers can catch the action live on Tennis TV.