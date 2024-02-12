Corentin Moutet drinks from a large bottle of Pepsi during changeover; poses with the container during loss in Argentina Open qualifier

Corentin Moutet lost in the qualifiers of the Argentina Open but produced a hilarious moment in the match, posing with a large bottle of Pepsi during a changeover.

The Frenchman entered the qualifying rounds of the ATP 250 event after falling in the qualifiers of the Cordoba Open to Federico Agustin Gomez.

Moutet faced local boy Mariano Navone in the first round and took the opening set 7-5. However, the Argentine bounced back and produced a fine turnaround to register a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win and reach the final qualifier. Navone then beat Felipe Meligeni Alves to reach the main draw in Buenos Aires.

Moutet had a hilarious moment during the match when he drank from a large bottle of Pepsi and even showed it to the crowd like a trophy.

The Frenchman is yet to win a match in 2024, having lost in the first qualifying rounds of the Cordoba Open as well as the Argentine Open.

Corentin Moutet won just 7 main-draw matches in 2023

Corentin Moutet during the 2023 US Open

Corentin Moutet had a disappointing 2023 season during which he won just seven out of 24 main-draw matches.

The Frenchman started his 2023 season at the Australian Open, where he beat Wu Yibing to reach the second round before losing to Francisco Cerundolo. He then suffered successive first-round defeats at the Madrid Open, the Italian Open and the Lyon Open.

Corentin Moutet reached the second round of the French Open after beating Arthur Cazaux and here, he was eliminated by Andrey Rublev. The Frenchman started the grass-court season with successive first-round exits at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart and the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

Moutet then competed at the Mallorca Championships and reached the quarterfinals thanks to wins over Christopher O'Connell and Roberto Carballes Baena. He was beaten by Adrian Mannarino in the last eight. Like the Australian Open and French Open, Moutet endured a second-round elimination at Wimbledon as well. The Frenchman defeated Richard Gasquet before losing to eventual quarterfinalist Roman Safiullin.

He suffered another second-round exit in Newport before losing in the first round in Washington and Atlanta. The remainder of the US Open Series was disappointing for Moutet as he failed to qualify for the Canadian Open while suffering a first-round exit in Cincinnati. He lost to Andy Murray in the first round of the US Open.

Corentin Moutet fell out of the Top 100 of the ATP rankings shortly after the New York Major and competed mostly in Challenger events after the tournament. He won an event in Helsinki after defeating India's Sumit Nagal in the final.