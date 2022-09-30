"Could have handled it better" - Sue Barker makes major revelation about quitting BBC job

Former tennis professional Sue Barker opened up about her controversial exit from her show on the BBC. Barker was previously the host of a television show, A Question of Sport, for 24 years.

Barker, the 1976 French Open champion, revealed that she was forced to admit that it was her decision to leave the show despite being told that she would be removed as the part of a change.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Brit criticized the organization and claimed that they wanted to change the format of the show, before adding that "it is absolutely fine, we don't own the program."

"It is such a shame because, I have to say, that the BBC had told us we were going. They wanted to refresh the programme and that is absolutely fine. Everyone has the right to do that. We don’t own the programme," Sue Barker said.

The 66-year-old further stated her joy at working there with the "most incredible people." She also said despite foreseeing what could happen, the BBC's mishandling of her exit was distasteful.

"“I had had 24 amazing years working with the most incredible people. So we knew it was going to happen and it was just the way in which it happened and the way it was handled – and the way the BBC sort of wanted me to say that I was walking away from it," she said.

Claiming she would never walk away from a job "she loves," Barker regretted the way her issue was handled.

"And yet, I would never walk away from a job I love. I don’t mind being replaced. Absolutely fine. That happens … I think if we look back on it we could have handled it better. I think the BBC could have handled it better," she said.

“It is just such a shame because I loved it. And I don’t look back on it badly just because of a couple of bad days and then some negative publicity, which I think affected quite a lot of people,” she added.

"We have been lucky and privileged" - Sue Barker on Roger Federer's retirement

Sue Barker interviews Roger Federer at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Following Roger Federer's retirement, Sue Barker paid tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam winner for his legacy and contributions to the sport of tennis.

She shared a heartfelt message to the Swiss maestro in an interview with the BBC, describing him as "the most amazing person to interview" and raved about the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

"We have had many many interviews over the years and he is always so giving, isn't he? In interviews, you sit down with him, he is such a pro, you ask him one question and off he goes. He is just the most amazing person to interview and he gives so much back to the fans because he knows the interview will go around and he just wants to keep giving back," Sue Barker said.

