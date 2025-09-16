"Could be pretty iconic" - Holger Rune lays bare Carlos Alcaraz hope to relive special moment during Laver Cup

Holger Rune recently opened up on his desire to team up with Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles at the upcoming 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco. Rune is set to make his Laver Cup debut this year, while Alcaraz will feature at the 2025 edition of the men's team tennis competition for the second time, having played a pivotal role in Team Europe winning the title in 2024.

In the buildup to the Roger Federer-backed tournament in honor of the iconic Rod Laver, Holger Rune was asked who he would like to be paired with to play doubles. In response, the Dane said:

"Has to be Carlos."

The ATP No. 11 went on to elaborate on his answer, recalling his doubles outing with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2017 Les Petit As, a prominent juniors event where the Dane and the Spaniard displayed commendable chemistry to register a last-four finish.

"That could be pretty iconic to relive that moment again. Those (were) good memories and obviously we played each other many times, where we’re on the opposite side of the net, so now we can finally try to be on the same side, which is going to be pretty cool," Rune added.

It's worth noting that any decision to pair Rune and Alcaraz as doubles partners rests with Yannick Noah, Team Europe's captain.

"You give Carlos Alcaraz one opportunity and..." - Holger Rune's honest admission on Spaniard's 'unpredictability'

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Holger Rune (right) at the 2024 Six Kings Slam (Source: Getty)

Amid his 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign, Holger Rune sat down for an interview with The Guardian. Here, the former No. 4 assessed Carlos Alcaraz's on-court prowess and also compared it to the level of Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard's main rival on the ATP Tour.

"With Carlos there’s so much variety. You give him one opportunity and he’s going to either drop shot you or punch you down the line or something different. It’s unpredictable, which makes it more difficult. But Jannik’s lower level is higher because Carlos sometimes can mis-hit some balls. But then I think Carlos’s top game is a little bit higher than Jannik’s so they’re really equal," Rune said.

Once touted as a part of the new generation of dominant men's tennis players alongside Alcaraz and Sinner, Rune, for the most part, has failed to live up to expectations so far. The 22-year-old Dane's performances have been mostly inconsistent in recent years, while his Spanish and Italian rivals have cemented themselves as the most formidable forces in men's tennis, having shared the last eight Majors between them.

