"Couldn’t have done it without you" - Celebrating the 6th anniversary of his year-end World No. 1 crown, Andy Murray gives all the credit to his mother Judy

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray's mother, Judy Murray, took to social media to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the day her son won the ATP Finals and claimed the year-end No. 1 ranking.

Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals summit clash in London in 2016.

The Scottish tennis coach pointed out the enormity of the achievement in a country in which tennis is not the main sport.

"6 years ago today. @nittoatpfinals and year-end World #1. Quite an achievement for someone from a country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 where tennis is a minority sport," Judy wrote.

Andy Murray thanked his mother by stating that he could not have achieved the feat without her.

"Couldn’t have done it without you," replied Murray.

"I just think the reality is I need to work harder" - Andy Murray on his recent physical struggles

Murray during his match against Gilles Simon at the Rolex Paris Masters

Andy Murray's season came to a disappointing end following a three-set loss against Gilles Simon at the Paris Masters.

Murray, who struggled with cramps in the second set against the French veteran, said that the problem had nothing to do with his hip and opined that he needed to "work harder."

"Having that happen after a set and a half on an indoor court where it's not particularly hot is not really acceptable. It's nothing to do with my hip. I just think the reality is I need to work harder. Obviously, there's certain things I can and can't do nowadays, I need to be a bit more careful with some of the training that I do," Murray said.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has done incredibly well since his comeback from injury to return to the top 50 in the ATP rankings this season. Murray, however, believes that he can push himself even harder.

"But I can certainly do more than what I have done and push myself harder than what I have done recently. What I'm trying to do is extremely hard. I need to do exceptional things to still compete," he added.

